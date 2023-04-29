Trump Earns Rave Reviews for His Impression of Joe Biden: 'Where Am I Going?'

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden mercilessly during a New Hampshire campaign swing on Thursday, delighting his supporters.

After telling the crowd he would take questions when he was done, Trump said, “You think Biden takes questions? I don’t think so.”

Trump then jabbed Biden’s campaign announcement.

“Biden announced his presidential campaign by — get this — a pre-packaged video,” Trump said.

Mocking Biden, Trump said, “You’d think, at least one time, he’d get up and say ‘I’m running for president.’”

Donald Trump imitates Joe Biden getting lost on stage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5l29RS0rcc — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 27, 2023

Trump then turned and looked both ways, imitating a confused and disoriented Biden.

“Where am I going? Where the hell am I going? I want to get out. No, over there,” Trump said, shuffling and acting lost, as Biden has appeared to do on multiple occasions.

Trump claimed the video took “seven takes to get it right — if ‘right’ is what you want to call it.”

Trump imitates Biden 🤣pic.twitter.com/RlWNAE3Wmb — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 27, 2023



Noting that Biden, in his announcement, said Trump and the Make America Great Again movement were a threat to democracy, Trump fired back.

“It’s Biden who poses the threat to democracy, because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that’s a very bad position to put our country in,” he said.

Trump said America is led by a “hopeless person.”

Noting that Biden’s video announcement said Biden wanted to “finish the job,” Trump said, “That’s right: He wants to finish the job of destroying our country. But on that, he’s actually very close — he is very close to finishing the job, unfortunately.”

During the speech, Trump said he would call Biden “Crooked Joe Biden,” because “there’s never been anyone, in the history of American politics, so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden and the press absolutely refuses to report it, all that press back there.” He gestured toward the back of the room.

“Because, frankly, they’re just as crooked as he is, that they are,” Trump said.

“The choice in this election is now between strength and weakness, between success or failure, between safety or anarchy, between peace or conflict, and prosperity or catastrophe. We are living in a catastrophe,” Trump said.

During his New Hampshire trip, Trump hugged Micki Larson-Olson, who was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of resisting police efforts to clear the grounds on the day of the Capitol incursion , according to The Washington Post.

“Listen, you just hang in there,” Trump told the woman, according to the report.

“You guys are gonna be OK.

“You just take care of yourself. “You’ve been through too much. You’re going to wind up being happy.”

