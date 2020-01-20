SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Economy Soaring: Homebuilding Surges to 13-Year High

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 20, 2020 at 9:16am
Print

America’s housing market boomed in December as part of the roaring economy under President Donald Trump.

Housing starts jumped 16.9 percent from November, the largest percentage gain since October 2016, according to CNBC.

The December annualized rate of 1.608 million units was a 40.8 percent increase from December 2018 and represented the highest level since December 2006.

TRENDING: Teenage Cashier Suspended After Buying Cop $2.75 Dessert with Own Money

The torrid December meant that for the year, an estimated 1.29 million housing units began construction in 2019, an increase of 3.2 percent from 2018.

The housing boom was not even across all parts of the nation. Single-family housing starts rose in the Midwest and South but dipped in the high-tax Northeast and also in the West.

Do you think President Trump's policies are responsible for the U.S. economic growth?

“Lower mortgage rates should continue to support housing activity, at least in the near-term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, said, according to MarketWatch.

The December pace might be hard to maintain as the construction industry faces a labor shortage, according to Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman.

“[I]t’s extremely difficult to find and hire workers, skilled or otherwise,” Bowman said Thursday.

The homebuilding report comes as Wall Street closed Friday with yet record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,348, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index also closed at new highs.

RELATED: Trump Trade War Works as US Economy Sizzles & China Sees Weakest Growth in 29 Years

Overall last week, the indexes posted the largest percentage gains they had recorded since Aug. 30.

Over the past six weeks, the Dow has been up for five of those weeks while the Nasdaq has risen six straight weeks. The S&P 500 Index has risen for the past two weeks.

“This read blows expectations out of the water,” Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade, said in an email, according to MarketWatch.

“Housing is one of the most critical metrics to gauge the health of the US economy, and combine this with the low interest rate environment and the future looks like it will continue to shine bright for home buyers,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Poll: Huge Majority Blames News Media for Political Division
Shooting at Event Celebrating Chiefs' Super Bowl Berth Kills 2, Injures 15
Report: Republicans Close to Finalizing Plan To Ensure Dems Can't Drag Out Impeachment Trial
Impeachment Trial Set To Begin with Dems Urging Senate To 'Eliminate the Threat' of Trump
Two Police Officers Confirmed Dead in Hawaii Shooting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×