The Trump Effect Hits Blue Cities: Urban Murder Rates Plummet Across the Country

President Donald Trump has presided over a substantial drop in the murder rate for major U.S. cities since taking office.

The White House revealed on Tuesday that the nationwide murder rate has fallen by 20 percent so far this year in high-crime cities, and according to at least one analyst, the country may be on track for a new record low, according to a report from The Daily Signal.

Jeff Asher, a professional crime data expert, found that the urban areas most prone to elevated homicide levels have indeed seen murders fall 20 percent since last year.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the phenomenon to Trump’s law-and-order policies.

“Since President Trump took office, murder rates have plummeted across the entire United States,” she told the Signal.

“American families were promised their communities would be safer, and President Trump swiftly delivered by vocally being tough on crime, unequivocally backing law enforcement, and standing firm on violent criminals being held to the fullest extent of the law,” Leavitt added.

BREAKING: M-rder rates are plummeting in major cities under President Trump as of May 2025, per Daily Signal. New York: -26.8%

Chicago: -23.7%

St. Louis: -34.5%

Denver: -63%

Baltimore: -31.6%

Cleveland: -36.8%

New Orleans: -30.6% pic.twitter.com/AL2waIlqNN — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 3, 2025

By May, murders had fallen 31.6 percent in Baltimore, 34.5 percent in St. Louis, 36.8 percent in Cleveland, 63 percent in Denver, 30.6 percent in New Orleans, 26.8 percent in New York, and 23.7 percent in Chicago.

Will murder rates continue to fall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (38 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

The Philadelphia Police Department has only counted 88 homicides on their crime dashboard as of May 22, a number not seen since 2014 and 2015.

In comparison, by May 22 of 2021, the year now-former President Joe Biden took office, the City of Brotherly Love had counted 201 murders.

Asher noted on his Substack page that “[i]f this decline continues through the Fall then we should seriously start having a discussion about the probability of a record breaking year.”

He said, “[I]t’s sufficient to be aware of and measuring the possibility of a new record low” until that point.

As observed by the Signal, Trump has signed a number of executive orders aimed at cracking down on violent crime.

They included measures restoring the federal death penalty, strengthening the police force in Washington, D.C., and increasing the empowerment of local police forces.

Many social media users indeed attributed the downward trend in murders to law-and-order policies.

“The difference a real President makes,” one commenter said.

“Trump is leading the way. His leaderships scares criminals,” another offered.

“This is what happens when you back the blue, crack down on crime, and put America First! Thank you President Trump!” a third user reacted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.