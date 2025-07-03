'Trump Effect': New Jobs Report Blows Past Economists' Expectations

Two new data points show the American economy is growing opportunity at a pace that is leaving the experts in its dust.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported that the economy added 147,000 jobs in June.

Economists polled by LSEG projected the growth would be 110,000 jobs, according to Fox Business.

“TRUMP EFFECT,” RNC Research posted on X.



Experts were also too pessimistic about the June unemployment rate, projecting a rate of 4.3 percent when the rate for June was 4.1 percent.

Revisions to previously announced reports for April and May indicated that actual job growth for those two months was 16,000 jobs higher than initially reported.

“The solid June jobs report confirms that the labor market remains resolute and slams the door shut on a July rate cut,” Jeff Schulze, head of economic and market strategy at ClearBridge Investments, said, according to CNBC.

“Today’s good news should be treated as such by the markets, with equities rising despite the accompanying pickup in interest rates,” he said.

The Department of Labor celebrated the good news.

“The jobs report again shattered expectations, with 147,000 new jobs added in June! @POTUS’ America First policies continue to unleash historic growth and prosperity for our workers,” the Department of Labor posted on X.

“Last month’s strong jobs numbers show that our economy continues to surge under President Trump’s leadership,” Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement on the Department of Labor’s website.

“Month after month, economic indicators confirm that the great American comeback is in full swing. Thanks to President Trump’s bold America First agenda, 147,000 jobs were created just this month, beating expectations for the fourth month in a row – with more on the way as businesses bring production back home,” she said.

Chavez-DeRemer said that she has been touring the nation and that as she has, “it’s clear hardworking men and women are tired of the broken status quo and the America Last policies of previous administrations, which shipped jobs overseas and drove up prices. Now, they have a President who is fighting for them and delivering results – wages continue to rise, prices are coming down, and Americans are getting to work.”

Bloomberg is stunned as June hiring soars and unemployment drops, far exceeding expectations. 🔹 147,000 jobs in June added vs. 106k forecast. 🔹 Unemployment at 4.1% vs. 4.3% expected. Trump is delivering on his promises. pic.twitter.com/IJooWsJOa0 — 🌸 Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_X) July 3, 2025



Chavez-DeRemer predicted the economy will grow even more.

“We’re just getting started. Putting the One Big Beautiful Bill on President Trump’s desk will deliver the largest tax cut in history for working families, eliminate taxes on overtime pay, and lower costs for small businesses. This historic legislation will build on the momentum we have seen and unleash a new Golden Age of opportunity for American workers,” she said.

