The Trump Effect: President's Presence Turns NBA into NFL, At Least for a Night

It goes without saying that with major professional sports in North America, the National Football League is the undisputed king.

(In fact, some could argue that the second biggest “professional” sport in America is now college football.)

That crown for the NFL comes from a combination of ratings — the Super Bowl is more or less the most viewed event every year on television — and the accompanying exorbitant ticket prices that come along with such demand.

For years now, the NBA, NHL, and MLB have all been trying to play catch-up with the NFL, and have been attempting a myriad of ways to boost both ratings and ticket prices.

From various rule changes to different viewing and streaming options, nothing has meaningfully closed the gap between the NFL and its competitors.

Have these leagues considered just inviting President Donald Trump?

The president, a New Yorker with deep ties to the Empire State, had announced plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, per Fox News.

Depending on Friday evening’s results, the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will either head to that game in New York split 1-1, or with New York up 2-0.

The Knicks’ fans, who had suffered through years of mediocrity or worse, were understandably excited, so ticket prices were always going to be eye-watering.

Throw in the presence of President Donald Trump, and the NBA is suddenly surpassing the NFL in at least one meaningful metric.

According to Yahoo Sports, by Friday, get-in ticket prices for Game 3 had soared to $9,130. Game 2 in San Antonio, for comparison, had a get-in price of $655.

That eye-watering figure surpasses the get-in price for Super Bowl LVIII, when the minimum was $7,413.

And there does seem to be a specific Trump effect.

Despite the fact that Game 4 could potentially be the final game of the series, with the Knicks winning their first NBA title since 1973, the get-in price for that game comes in at around $7,805, which is less than Game 3.

Both Game 3 and Game 4 prices will likely increase as the games get closer.

That all being said, not everyone seemed enthused with the idea of Trump attending Game 3.

“He’s coming to Game 3 of the Finals, and I don’t want him there,” ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said on his radio show, according to Outkick.

He added: “It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to exist at Madison Square Garden. If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home.’ Stay at the White House.”

Emotions are running high for Knicks fans — which Smith is — across the board.

As The Athletic pointed out, a number of Knicks fans were furious with Elmo for refusing to root for what is technically his “hometown” team.

Elmo, who hails from the fictional Sesame Street located in Manhattan, dared to wish both the Knicks and Spurs good luck in the NBA Finals on Wednesday, writing on X: “Elmo hopes both teams have fun!” New Yorkers had a lot to say: https://t.co/LKzgIc4h4Z pic.twitter.com/cNhEAqeBsi — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 5, 2026

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, featuring Trump, will take place on Monday. Game 4, meanwhile, is slated for Wednesday. The Knicks lead 1-0.

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