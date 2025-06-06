Share
President Donald Trump speaks during the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26.
President Donald Trump speaks during the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

'Trump Effect': White House Celebrates as New Jobs Report Beats Economists' Expectations

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2025 at 7:33am
The economy added jobs for the third month in a row, according to a new federal government report.

The Department of Labor said employers added 139,000 jobs, topping estimates of 130,000 jobs, according to Fox Business.

Unemployment held steady at 4.2 percent.

“AMERICA IS HOT! SIX MONTHS AGO IT WAS COLD AS ICE! BORDER IS CLOSED, PRICES ARE DOWN. WAGES ARE UP!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They’re great jobs numbers,”  Steven Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a video posted to X. “The president’s economy is healthy.”

“The president is succeeding in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs since he came into office — more than half a million jobs since he came into office — and they’re all going to native-born Americans,” he said.

Miran noted that wages also rose in May, saying Trump’s bottom line was “better job creation, better real income growth; it’s a great report.”

“Stronger than expected jobs growth and stable unemployment underlines the resilience of the U.S. labor market in the face of recent shocks,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, according to CNBC.

“TRUMP EFFECT!” the X account Rapid Response 47 crowed.

“Today’s jobs report demonstrates yet again that we are making a remarkable economic comeback,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement on the Department of Labor’s website.

“With 139,000 jobs created in May, President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to put American workers and businesses first — beating expectations for three months in a row.”

Chavez-DeRemer said more than half a million jobs have been created since Trump took office.

“For too long, burdensome regulations and failed policies sold out blue-collar workers and shipped mortgage-paying jobs overseas. Now, thanks to President Trump’s bold America First agenda, 508,000 jobs have been created since he took office. Notably, native-born workers have accounted for all job gains,” she said.

“I remain committed to working with President Trump to build a strong workforce and renew the American Dream. To achieve these goals and ignite even more economic opportunity for our workers, we need the One Big Beautiful Bill, which will eliminate taxes on tips and deliver the largest tax cut for working-class Americans in history.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
