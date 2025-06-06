'Trump Effect': White House Celebrates as New Jobs Report Beats Economists' Expectations

The economy added jobs for the third month in a row, according to a new federal government report.

The Department of Labor said employers added 139,000 jobs, topping estimates of 130,000 jobs, according to Fox Business.

Unemployment held steady at 4.2 percent.

“AMERICA IS HOT! SIX MONTHS AGO IT WAS COLD AS ICE! BORDER IS CLOSED, PRICES ARE DOWN. WAGES ARE UP!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman @SteveMiran reacts to yet another jobs report that exceeded expectations: “The President is succeeding in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs since he came into office… and they’re all going to native-born Americans.” pic.twitter.com/UEs6RnhVEM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 6, 2025

“They’re great jobs numbers,” Steven Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a video posted to X. “The president’s economy is healthy.”

“The president is succeeding in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs since he came into office — more than half a million jobs since he came into office — and they’re all going to native-born Americans,” he said.

For the third month in a row, the jobs report beat expectations, with 139,000 new jobs added in May! .@POTUS’ America First policies continue to fuel our economic revival and deliver for hardworking families 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dXVnUCthPW — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) June 6, 2025

Are you happy with how Trump has handled the economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1313 Votes) No: 1% (16 Votes)

Miran noted that wages also rose in May, saying Trump’s bottom line was “better job creation, better real income growth; it’s a great report.”

“Stronger than expected jobs growth and stable unemployment underlines the resilience of the U.S. labor market in the face of recent shocks,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, according to CNBC.

“TRUMP EFFECT!” the X account Rapid Response 47 crowed.

🚨 JUST IN: The economy added 139,000 jobs in May — beating expectations for the third straight month. TRUMP EFFECT! pic.twitter.com/h7bfzvQDqF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 6, 2025

“Today’s jobs report demonstrates yet again that we are making a remarkable economic comeback,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement on the Department of Labor’s website.

“With 139,000 jobs created in May, President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to put American workers and businesses first — beating expectations for three months in a row.”

Chavez-DeRemer said more than half a million jobs have been created since Trump took office.

“For too long, burdensome regulations and failed policies sold out blue-collar workers and shipped mortgage-paying jobs overseas. Now, thanks to President Trump’s bold America First agenda, 508,000 jobs have been created since he took office. Notably, native-born workers have accounted for all job gains,” she said.

“I remain committed to working with President Trump to build a strong workforce and renew the American Dream. To achieve these goals and ignite even more economic opportunity for our workers, we need the One Big Beautiful Bill, which will eliminate taxes on tips and deliver the largest tax cut for working-class Americans in history.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.