Trump Embarrasses AP with Highest Approval Rating Ever as Winning Streak Continues

President Donald Trump continued his winning streak over the mainstream media Wednesday, receiving his highest approval ratings ever in surveys taken by The Associated Press.

Trump scored a 45 percent nationwide approval rating, representing the best numbers he’s had in the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll during his entire presidency, Mediaite reported.

The AP survey, released Wednesday, showed Trump’s approval climbing five points over last month and revealed majority support for his approach on crime.

Specifically, his federal crackdown in Washington, D.C., where he deployed the National Guard to deal with criminal activity.

A whopping 55 percent of respondents said it’s “acceptable for the U.S. military and National Guard to assist local police in large cities,” while 80 percent of Americans think crime continues to be a major issue in large cities.

A majority of those polled supported Trump’s overall handling of crime at 53 percent.

Within the GOP, 88 percent of Republicans said they support the president’s crime policies, while only 16 percent of Democrats said they back his approach.

Trump was given record high marks on immigration at 44 percent, the economy with 43 percent, and the Ukraine war with 42 percent as well.

The nationwide poll was conducted from August 21-25 using online and telephone interviews, with a total of 1,182 respondents. The margin of error was +/- 3.8%.

It’s no surprise Trump is setting records.

He’s using common-sense measures to clean up lawless cities, enforcing immigration law, pushing for peace across the world, reining in rogue judges, and has triggered economic growth, along with record-high stock market numbers.

The main reason Trump was re-elected is that he’s willing to do what many career politicians won’t: Bring back accountability.

Trump has also been battling media outlets since his inauguration, which appears to be a popular strategy with the public.

He’s scored multi-million settlements with ABC, CBS, and Meta, and he is in the midst of battling the Wall Street Journal over a story related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, the very outlet that conducted this poll sued Trump after its reporters were barred from certain White House events, for refusing to recognize his name change from the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America.”

After several legal battles, an appeals court upheld the ruling restricting the AP, according to The New York Times. However, the outlet is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.

These AP poll numbers come just days after Trump attacked ABC and NBC while calling for an FCC investigation, accusing them of not paying their licensing fees.

The commander in chief must be doing something right, if the very outlets that declared war on him are being forced to report on his approval numbers soaring with the American people on several major issues.

