Share
News

Trump Embraces Family of Supporter Killed During Assassination Attempt, Honors Him at Massive Butler Rally

 By Michael Austin  October 6, 2024 at 6:00am
Share

Former President Donald Trump took time to embrace the family of Corey Comperatore and honor their fallen patriarch during his eventful Saturday.

When a would-be assassin shot Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, at least one stray bullet hit and killed Comperatore as the former firefighter and Trump supporter shielded his family from danger.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, marking the first time he had returned to the site of the shooting since July 13.

Given that significance, Trump took several steps to honor Comperatore throughout the trip.

The official “Team Trump” TikTok account shared a video of Trump embracing and meeting with Comperatore’s family when he first arrived in Butler on Saturday.

@teamtrumpCorey was fataly shot on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania♬ original sound – Team Trump

At one point during the rally, artist Scott LoBaido performed a live painting of Comperatore, local ABC News affiliate WTAE-TV reported.

Trump also called for a moment of silence for Comperatore as singer Christopher Macchio sang “Ave Maria,” per the Associated Press.

Related:
CNN Analyst: Deeper Look at Polls Shows Kamala Harris Win Would Be 'Historically Unprecedented'

Trump timed the moment of silence so that it took place at the same time of day Comperatore was shot on July 13.

At the exact same moment he was killed, a bell rang out.

Trump talked about Comperatore for some time and greeted his family during the rally, per KLRT-TV.

The former president made a point to tell them “he loved you a lot.”

“He threw himself into the fire one more time and protected his family. He gave his life to save their lives,” Trump said. “God bless you.”

It is love like Corey’s that is going to unite our country.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




Trump Embraces Family of Supporter Killed During Assassination Attempt, Honors Him at Massive Butler Rally
Trump Pulls up Graph That Saved His Life, Makes Crowd Erupt with Witty One-Liner at Return to Shooting Site
Biden 'Photo Op' Disrupted Helene Relief, Grounded Aircrafts with Emergency Supplies: Rescue Mission Volunteer
Secret Service Makes Telling Move as Trump Returns to Site of Near-Assassination, Proving They Lied to America
Fact Check: CBS News Missed All These - 6 Lies Tim Walz Told During the VP Debate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation