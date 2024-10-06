Trump Embraces Family of Supporter Killed During Assassination Attempt, Honors Him at Massive Butler Rally

Former President Donald Trump took time to embrace the family of Corey Comperatore and honor their fallen patriarch during his eventful Saturday.

When a would-be assassin shot Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, at least one stray bullet hit and killed Comperatore as the former firefighter and Trump supporter shielded his family from danger.

On Saturday, Trump held a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, marking the first time he had returned to the site of the shooting since July 13.

Given that significance, Trump took several steps to honor Comperatore throughout the trip.

The official “Team Trump” TikTok account shared a video of Trump embracing and meeting with Comperatore’s family when he first arrived in Butler on Saturday.

PHOTO: Donald Trump greets family of Corey Comperatore, firefighter killed by bullet meant for the former President in Butler, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Ky50amuTmJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2024

At one point during the rally, artist Scott LoBaido performed a live painting of Comperatore, local ABC News affiliate WTAE-TV reported.

🚨WOW! PAINTER SCOTT LOBAIDO JUST COMPLETED HIS PAINTING OF COREY COMPERATORE AT TRUMP’S BUTLER RALLY! Beautiful painting, @ScottLoBaido! Over 60K are at this rally! Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/ZNaa1JxeHs — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) October 5, 2024

Trump also called for a moment of silence for Comperatore as singer Christopher Macchio sang “Ave Maria,” per the Associated Press.

WATCH: Trump holds moment of silence for Corey Comperatore pic.twitter.com/sQQHaZzDrv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2024

Trump timed the moment of silence so that it took place at the same time of day Comperatore was shot on July 13.

At the exact same moment he was killed, a bell rang out.

Trump talked about Comperatore for some time and greeted his family during the rally, per KLRT-TV.

The former president made a point to tell them “he loved you a lot.”

“He threw himself into the fire one more time and protected his family. He gave his life to save their lives,” Trump said. “God bless you.”

It is love like Corey’s that is going to unite our country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.