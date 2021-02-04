For years, former President Donald Trump was accused of putting migrant children in cages under what was actually an Obama-era policy.

Now, President Joe Biden is reopening a Texas facility that seems suspiciously reminiscent of the ones former President Barack Obama utilized during his administration.

According to CNN, the facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, will serve as an overflow area for children who arrive at the border.

“The reopening of the facility comes amid an increase in apprehensions of unaccompanied children on the Southwest border, fueled in part by deteriorating conditions in Latin America and a perceived possible relaxation of enforcement, and reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19,” the outlet said.

As CNN reluctantly admitted, Biden’s relaxation of immigration policies is already causing more migrants to flood the border.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Has a Warning for Kamala Harris, Democrats: 'Be Careful What You Wish For'

The outlet can blame “perception” or the pandemic all it wants, but the truth is that Biden is already paying the price for his radical decisions on immigration.

While it is not clear what conditions will be like at the facility, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused the Biden administration of “putting kids in cages” once again.

CNN: Biden administration putting kids in cages. Tragically, as a result of the promise of amnesty, more unaccompanied children are being put into the custody of human traffickers and facing horrific abuse. https://t.co/EmcVmZBQjU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 3, 2021

As Cruz mentioned in his Wednesday tweet, migrant children are at risk of being taken by human traffickers. This is a problem that Obama encountered, according to a 2016 report from The Washington Post.

“The Office of Refugee Resettlement, an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, failed to do proper background checks of adults who claimed the children, allowed sponsors to take custody of multiple unrelated children, and regularly placed children in homes without visiting the locations,” The Post said, based on an investigative report released that year.

The failure resulted in horrible abuses of migrant children.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio began an investigation into the matter in 2016 “after several Guatemalan teens were found in a dilapidated trailer park near Marion, Ohio, where they were being held captive by traffickers and forced to work at a local egg farm,” the outlet reported.

As more migrant children flood the border, it will become increasingly difficult for the Biden administration to properly care for all of them and prevent similar situations from arising.

Trump signed an executive order to end family separations in 2018, according to NPR.

RELATED: As Illegals Flood the Border, Biden Admin Brings Back Controversial 'Catch and Release' Policy

Despite that, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have repeatedly contended that Trump did not do enough to reunite previously separated children with their families. In fact, Biden promised to address the problem on his first day in office.

“Biden pledged in late October that his day one agenda would include signing an executive order to create a task force to help reunite families still separated under the Trump-era policy,” Forbes reported.

However, Biden did not sign any such order on day one. In fact, it took him almost two weeks to fulfill his promise.

Is President Biden putting migrant children at risk? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2823 Votes) 1% (34 Votes)

He finally signed an executive order to create the task force on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post. Apparently, the 40-plus other executive orders he signed before that — including those to decimate thousands of union jobs by revoking the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline and to rescind the ban on using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas — took precedence in his mind.

As far as this new wave of immigration brought on by Biden’s policies is concerned, we cannot be certain what the results will be. We do not know for sure whether children will be put in cages in Carrizo Springs, Texas. It can almost be guaranteed that if they are, the establishment media won’t be running down there with cameras as it did during the Trump administration.

What we do know, however, is that more migrant children flooding the border means more challenges to ensure they do not end up in the hands of human traffickers or other abusers. At some point, there will be too many children for the U.S. to properly guarantee their safety.

If Biden truly cares about these children, he should think about the consequences of his radical policies.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.