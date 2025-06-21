Trump Ending Bloody African War with Brokered Peace Between the Two Sides

President Donald Trump stands uniquely positioned as head of state for the most powerful country on Earth to act as a peacemaker, and his latest announcement via social media platform Truth Social indicates he is just that.

Trump announced Friday a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in a war that’s lasted decades.

“I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades,” Trump wrote.

The President added that delegations from both countries would be in Washington on Monday to make peace official. “Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents. This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

Trump proceeded to comment on the likelihood of these efforts and others leading to a Nobel Peace Prize.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan,” he said before proceeding to list other peacemaking efforts that are possibly worthy of the award.

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” the president wrote.

Fox News reports Trump entered the discussion for a Nobel Peace Prize after the Pakistani Government recommended him via social media platform X in a post reading, “The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Is Trump a peacemaker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (50 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

India has refuted Trump played such a decisive role in peace as Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “talks for ceasing military action happened directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, and on the insistence of Pakistan.”

The Congo and Rwanda have been in a long dispute over the former’s mineral deposits according to CBS News.

Those minerals – cobalt, lithium, copper, gold, and coltan – sit at the eastern border with Rwanda and have caused a conflict leading to six million deaths as of 2022.

If Trump can create lasting peace in Africa, Europe, or Asia, such an award would be appropriate. America considers its best presidents to be peacemakers.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt brokered an end to the Russo-Japanese War in 1905 with the Treaty of Portsmouth.

Rather than doom the world to thermonuclear war, former President John F Kennedy successfully alleviated tensions between our government and the Soviet Union that spiked through the Cuban Missile Crisis.

With Iran and Israel fighting as well as the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, there is no shortage of opportunities for Trump – and America – to do the right thing.

As conflict seems to engulf the planet, mentions of World War III seem commonplace.

Instead of looking for a fight, the world needs to look for a way to keep that from happening.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.