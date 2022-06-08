Trump-Endorsed Candidates Appear to Notch Perfect Record on Busy Primary Day

Although final results were not in early Wednesday, it appeared that former President Donald Trump would emerge with all 16 of the candidates he endorsed winning their Republican primaries.

As noted by Politico, the list included some big names, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. In all, seven states held primaries Tuesday night.

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who Trump appointed to his Cabinet before Zinke later resigned, was leading his congressional primary.

For the 2022 primary season, Ballotpedia gives Trump a 93 percent winning percentage, with 95 successful endorsements against seven losses.

Trump ally Kristi Noem wins midterm primary in South Dakota https://t.co/lFWXoAZM1c — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) June 8, 2022

Noem was looking ahead Tuesday night to her November campaign against Democratic candidate Jamie Smith.

“We have incredible challenges in front of us and this November South Dakotans will decide if they want Joe Biden’s America to come to South Dakota,” Noem said in her victory speech, according to the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader. “I don’t think they do.”

Noem’s rejection of lockdowns was one factor cited by supporters.

Will the GOP revive with Donald Trump as its leader? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (37 Votes) No: 5% (2 Votes)

“She was one of the only governors who stood firm in not using the pandemic to increase government intrusions in our lives,” said Kerry Larson of Sioux Falls. “It says a lot about her and how she will govern under pressure.”

The success comes as a new Morning Consult/Politico poll shows that 53 percent of Republican voters who said they would vote in the 2024 election said they wanted Trump to be the party’s candidate.

President: 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump 53% (-3)

Ron DeSantis 16% (+3)

Mike Pence 13% (+3)

Nikki Haley 4% (-2)

Ted Cruz 3% (-1)

Mitt Romney 3% (=) +- vs March 23 Politico / Morning Consult

06/04-06-05 / 712 RV https://t.co/zGiaC3uwgA pic.twitter.com/YCT25vd7lz — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022



The Washington Post noted that Trump’s endorsement will face a test in some upcoming primaries.

All the liberals will eviscerate this guy but sadly innocent black lives deal with this daily and the DEM politicians could care less. NBC News: Trump-backed Senate candidate Blake Masters of Arizona blames gun violence on Black people.https://t.co/X1Q0tSUIUk via @GoogleNews — Robmcevilla (@robmcevilla) June 8, 2022

Trump is supporting Blake Masters in an Arizona primary to become the Republican candidate for November’s U.S. Senate race. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is among the candidates seeking the nomination.

Trump is backing business executive Tim Michels in a four-way race for the GOP nomination for Wisconsin governor.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows recently spoke about the power of a Trump endorsement, citing the impact of Trump’s support on GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who secured the Pennsylvania Primary for the GOP nomination for a vacant U.S. Senate seat after his opponent conceded Friday.

“I think he brings Oz across the finish line,” Meadows predicted as votes were being counted last week, according to Just the News.

“But here’s what he does. He not only does the rallies, he’ll come in, he’ll do town hall calls. He puts the word out with a number of operatives in each individual state; robocalls he will do,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.