Trump-Endorsed Candidates Score Victory After Victory as 4 States Hold Primaries

Former President Donald Trump made up to 42 endorsements in the recent primaries — a roster including politicians who supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential elections were rigged.

While many high-profile races have yet to be called, more than 15 Trump-backed candidates have already managed to win their Tuesday primary elections in four states, Politico reported.

In Arizona, Rep. Paul Gosar won the Republican Party’s endorsement to represent Arizona’s fourth congressional district once again, with 65 percent of the vote.

Trump endorsed Gosar the day after he was censured and stripped of his committee assignments last year for sharing a violent video that depicted Gosar, as an anime character, attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and President Joe Biden, Politico reported.

Rep. Debbie Lesko won the Republican nomination for the eighth congressional district of Arizona unopposed.

In Arizona’s gubernatorial elections, Kari Lake, who is endorsed by Trump, is still waiting for the official results.

Should she fail to make the cut, she would become the fourth Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate to fail in the primaries.

As for the state’s senatorial primaries, Blake Masters won, despite not being able to achieve the strong lead observers thought he would against Jim Lamon, Politico reported.

In Kansas, Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt, Senate candidate Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann of the state’s first congressional district managed to win the primaries. Mann won unopposed.

Moran and Schmidt won with approximately 81 percent of the votes.

In Missouri, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer won the Republican nomination for the third congressional district with 70 percent of the votes, while Rep. Sam Graves won the nomination for the sixth congressional district with 76 percent of the votes, Politico reported.

Rep. Jason Smith won the nomination for the eighth congressional district of Missouri with 82 percent of the votes.

In Michigan, Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon won with about 41 percent of the votes. In the state’s second congressional district, Rep. Bill Huizenga won opposed, while in the fourth congressional district Rep. John Moolenaar won with 65 percent of the vote.

In the seventh congressional district, Rep. Tim Walberg won with 67 percent of the vote, while Lisa McClain won the nomination for the ninth congressional district with 79 percent of the vote. John James won the Republican nomination for Missouri’s tenth congressional district with 86 percent of the vote.

In the third congressional district of Michigan, John Gibbs defeated Rep. Peter Meijer with 52 percent of the vote. Meijer was one of ten Republican congressmen who voted to impeach the former president –a decision that caused him to lose popularity among many Republicans who supported Trump.

When Trump endorsed Gibbs he described Meijer as a “terrible representative of the Republican Party,” adding that Gibbs “will not turn his back on Michigan.”

