Share
News

Trump-Endorsed Green Beret Joe Kent Knocks Off Pro-Impeachment RINO in Washington Squeaker

 By Richard Moorhead  August 10, 2022 at 5:33am
Share

A Republican member of Congress from Washington state will join the list of GOP lawmakers members forced out of office at the hands of a Donald Trump-endorsed primary challenger after voting to impeach the former president.

Army Green Beret veteran Joe Kent took a 960-vote lead over incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler on Tuesday in Washington’s 3rd District — a full week after primary election day.

Herrera Buetler conceded the election in a statement she emailed to The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver, Washington, on Tuesday evening.

The photo finish sets Kent up for a November matchup with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Trending:
Ex-NYPD Commissioner: If FBI Raid Doesn't Stop Trump, Next Move Is Assassination

Washington has “jungle” primaries, in which the top two candidates advance to the November election, regardless of their party affiliation.

Perez is slated for a first-place finish in the primary once all votes are counted, but four Republicans split the vote in a district that Trump won by 4 percentage points in 2020.

Herrera Buetler was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump just before he left office, according to The Washington Post.

Does this prove Trump is still the most dominant voice in the GOP?

Kent trailed the incumbent for nearly a full week after election day, gradually narrowing a deficit with late-counted ballots. As of Tuesday, Kent’s margin of victory was high enough to avoid a mandatory recount of ballots, should it hold, according to Washington KGW8.

Emphasizing his military service, the Washington state native has described completing 11 combat deployments.

Kent’s wife, Shannon, was killed in a 2019 deployment to Syria as a result of an Islamic State suicide bombing. Her death got a lengthy write-up in The Washington Post.

Related:
Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Scores Decisive Primary Victory Against Candidate Backed by GOP Establishment

Herrera Buetler voted for the second Democratic impeachment of Trump in Jan. 2019.

Trump endorsed Kent and encouraged his Washington supporters to vote for him.

Kent has pledged to make the impeachment of President Joe Biden one of his top priorities if elected to Congress in November.

With this week’s primary loss, she becomes the third anti-Trump Republican to lose to a Trump-backed challenger. In Michigan, Trump-endorsed John  Gibbs defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer last week. In South Carolina, Trump-endorsed Russell Fry defeated incumbent Rep. Tom Rice in June.

Four other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have also retired.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Trump-Endorsed Green Beret Joe Kent Knocks Off Pro-Impeachment RINO in Washington Squeaker
GOP Drops Bombshell: Demanding Jan. 6 Footage That Could Literally Ruin the Dem Narrative
'The View' Co-Host Just Admitted the FBI May Have 'Handed' Trump the Presidency
Watch: Pelosi Can't Decide Who She Supports, Drops Bombshell Claim About China Shortly After Taiwan Trip
Woman Discovers Bear Chasing Family Dog in Backyard, Man Comes Outside and Goes Beast Mode
See more...

Conversation