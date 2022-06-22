Share
Trump-Endorsed Newcomer Crushes Longtime Congressman Mo Brooks in Key Senate Race

 By Andrew Jose  June 22, 2022 at 7:54am
Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt of Alabama secured the GOP’s nomination for her senatorial bid Tuesday.

Britt defeated Republican U.S. House Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama GOP primary runoff election, winning over 63 percent of the votes, according to data from NBC News.

At the time of writing, with 99 percent of the votes in, Brooks managed to secure only around 37 percent of the votes cast Tuesday, NBC News data showed.

Britt described her victory as a “surreal moment” in an interview with Fox News.

The 40-year-old Republican received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier this month after Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in response to the congressman backtracking his support for Trump’s November 2020 election claims.

“We were so proud to earn that endorsement and also know that people know – and obviously the president said – that we’re the best to fight for the America first agenda. That’s what I’m hearing all over the state. People miss those policies,” Britt told Fox News of Trump’s endorsement.

“I was told, you’re too young, wait your turn,” Britt told her supporters Tuesday in Montgomery, according to AL.com. “One thing is clear. Alabama has spoken. We want new blood. We want fresh blood.”

“We want someone who will fight for Christian conservative values, who will fight for the freedoms and liberties this nation was founded on and will fight for the American dream for the next generation and the next generation,” Britt said at her victory party, The Associated Press reported.

Touting her candidacy as part of a general movement of young conservatives, including women, seeking leadership positions, Britt said, “It is so exciting to see so many young conservatives and young women step up and say, ‘It’s time,'” Fox News reported.

“What it boils down to, is we look at this country under Joe Biden’s leadership and every single thing is moving in the wrong direction. As mamas, we know if we don’t step up and fight, there’s not going to be anything left for our children to fight for,” Britt added.

“She’s not only the first woman from Alabama, but (one of the) youngest United States senators and that double title is incredibly important,” GOP strategist Jon Gray told AL.com.

“She’s going to be here to define and shape Alabama for a long time. We have a young, conservative mom in the United States Senate who could easily serve 42 years in the United States Senate.”

“This is a young, very bright conservative woman with tremendous amount of passion who will be there to influence Alabama for a really, really long time,” Gray said.

The November 2022 midterm elections will determine if Britt or Democratic nominee Will Boyd will win the senate seat in the Yellowhammer State.

However, the road ahead for Boyd remains a steep climb. The last time Alabama had a Democratic senator in 30 years was in 2017, when Doug Jones was elected in a special election to replace former Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, who resigned to become U.S. Attorney General.

“Many Alabamians came to me and said I’m the only hope at this time, so it pushed me forward and here I am today,” Boyd told Fox News. “I have a lot of Republicans, independents, and Democrats who are actually looking forward to me going forward, winning this Senate seat.”

“We have a middle class that needs to grow and move forward,” Boyd continued. “I wanna grow the middle class from the middle out, from the ground up. I want to end poverty as much as possible.”

Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




