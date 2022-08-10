A Cuban-American businesswoman rocked the political world in Connecticut on Tuesday night — with the help of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Senate candidate Leora Levy defeated two other candidates in the GOP primary to win the chance to battle longtime Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.

Levy defeated former Connecticut state Rep. Themis Klarides, the state GOP-endorsed candidate, and immigration attorney Peter Lumaj.

Klarides, who got 40.1 percent of the vote, conceded to Levy, who earned 50.6 percent, according to NBC News.

“We’re making history here,’’ Levy said in her victory speech, according to the Hartford Courant.

“It’s really exciting. This is just chapter one. We’ve got the longer chapter ahead. … This has been an amazing experience for me,” she said.

“My sister and I escaped communist Cuba. … This is our story, and our journey was tragedy and sacrifice,” Levy said. “But it was hope at the end. And we found hope here in America.

“My American dream is I am a candidate here for the U.S. Senate.’’

When Levy thanked her competitors, a boo emerged from the crowd.

“No, please, no booing,’’ she said. “We need to unify. They each ran aggressive campaigns. We agreed on some issues, but I know they love our country, too.’’

Levy noted that Trump’s support was vital.

“I would like to thank President Trump. Thank you, President Trump, for your strong, clear, unequivocal endorsement. … I will not let you down. Thank you for having my back,” she said.

The Cuban-American also held nothing back in assessing Monday’s FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“That is un-American. That is what they do in Cuba, in China, in dictatorships,” she said.

In November, she will face the 76-year-old Blumenthal, who has never lost an election.

“Here in Connecticut, Dick Blumenthal is Joe Biden,’’ Levy said. “Dick Blumenthal supported defunding the police.’’

Trump congratulated Levy while jabbing Blumenthal over his false claims of service in the Vietnam War.

“Congratulations to @LeoraLevyCT on a big win tonight against an opponent backed by 3 of the worst RINOs in the Country! Now, you’ve got to go beat ‘Da Nang’ Dick Blumenthal, a total fraud and phony. Very beatable!” the former president posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s endorsement of Levy was seen as a critical push to get her over the top.

“When I learned Trump backed Levy, I knew I had to vote for her,’’ Rae Rudzinksi of Bristol, Connecticut, told the Courant. “I don’t know a lot about the candidates, but Trump’s endorsement was huge for me because it helps me know what she stands for. That was huge for me.”

Lumaj, who finished third in the race, knew who the big winner of the day was.

“This is a huge victory for President Trump in our state,” he said. “The target remains Blumenthal and the failed liberal policies. … I wouldn’t do anything differently. … Obviously, the endorsement by the president changed the political landscape in our state.”

