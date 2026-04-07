Trump Endorses Ex-Fox News Host for Governor's Race

President Donald Trump endorsed former Fox News host Steve Hilton in the California governor’s race Monday, potentially impacting the GOP’s chance at flipping the seat.

Trump’s endorsement may have killed Republicans’ hopes of both Hilton and Republican Chad Bianco leading in the state’s primary, edging out a split Democrat ticket from reaching the run-off, according to Politico. Trump’s endorsement of Hilton, which he made on Truth Social Monday, is likely a death-blow to Bianco’s chances and the party’s hope of an evenly-split ticket.

“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” Trump said.

“He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before!”

Trump’s endorsement also means Democrats may not have to spend heavily on one of the Republican candidates to avoid a Democratic lockout, Politico reported.

“Trump’s endorsement of Steve Hilton likely frees up tens of millions of dollars for Democratic groups who would have otherwise had to spend heavily to elevate one of the two leading GOP gubernatorial candidates to avoid a Democratic lockout,” political data expert Rob Pyers said.

Republicans in California intend to hold a convention this upcoming weekend on whether to endorse in the race, which appeared unlikely until Trump came out with the endorsement of Hilton, according to Politico. Hilton did not appear to want to involve Trump in the governor’s race.

“The media obsession and the California Democrats’ obsession with Trump doesn’t do our state any favors. We have to focus on California issues, and that’s what I’m doing,” Hilton said.

Hilton also said that he did not seek an endorsement from Trump, according to Politico. He announced his bid for governor in April 2025, stressing a need for “balance” and “practical policies” after a “Democrat one-party rule” in the state.

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