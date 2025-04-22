Trump Endorses Opposing Candidates After Ally 'Unexpectedly' Jumps in Governor Race

President Donald Trump has issued one of his rare double primary endorsements in the Arizona governor’s race for 2026.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so.”

He continued, “When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump first endorsed Robson while speaking at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in December in Phoenix, before Biggs announced his run at the end of January.

Biggs was first elected to Congress in 2016, when Trump won Arizona and his first term as president. The congressman, who has been a strong Trump ally, served as chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus from 2019 to 2021.

Biggs represents the 5th congressional district, on the southeast side of the Phoenix metropolitan area. He handily won re-election in November, garnering over 60 percent of the vote to his Democratic challenger’s 39.6 percent.

Robson is a real estate developer who served on the Arizona Board of Regents (the governing body that oversees the state’s public university system) from 2017 to 2021.

Former news anchor Kari Lake defeated Robson in the GOP primary race for Arizona governor in 2022 with 48 percent to Robson’s 43 percent.

Robson closely aligned herself with the establishment wing of the party during the race.

In a 2022 interview, she was asked whether she felt Trump was a “drag on the Republican Party,” to which she answered, “I do.”

“Somebody said — and I like the analogy — there’s fashion ‘dos’ and fashion ‘don’ts.’” she said. “Trump used to be a fashion ‘do.’ And overnight he’s become a fashion ‘don’t,’” she contended.

Robson responded to Trump’s dual endorsement Tuesday, posting on social media platform X, the president “reaffirmed what he told me in December when he urged me to run on stage: That he supports me & has fully endorsed my Arizona First campaign.”

“I cannot wait to be on the 9th floor as a partner to his America First agenda. Onward!” she added.

Biggs also shared his appreciation for the endorsement on X, writing, “Thank you, [Donald Trump]! It’s been an honor to support you and fight for your agenda since 2016. I look forward to fighting along side you as Governor of Arizona, the greatest state in the nation!”

The Associated Press reported that since 2017, Trump has supported multiple candidates vying for the same post in six contests.

Polling is scant in the governor’s race so far, but a survey commissioned by the Club for Growth PAC finds Biggs ahead 45 to 16 percent over Robson, with 39 percent undecided. The poll was conducted from April 6-9 among 501 likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent.

The general election appears to be a tight race, with a February poll showing Biggs edging out Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs 44 to 43 percent, while Robson trailed the governor 38 to 40 percent.

Politico reported that Club for Growth’s April poll has Hobbs ahead of Biggs 46 to 42 percent and leading Robson 47 to 38 percent.

Trump won the Grand Canyon State in November by over five percentage points, the largest margin of any of the seven swing states.

