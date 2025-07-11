Trump Ends $40 Billion in Wide-Ranging Free Benefits for Illegal Immigrants

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending education, food, and health benefits for people in the country illegally.

“Today, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the Administration is taking the biggest step in more than 30 years to protect taxpayer-funded benefits for American citizens — NOT illegal aliens,” the White House said.

“The move, which preserves roughly $40 billion in benefits for American citizens, overturns decades of bureaucratic defiance and builds on President Trump’s executive order directing an END to the subsidization of open borders.”

In February, Trump issued an executive order, citing provisions from the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (i.e., welfare reform), which “generally prohibits illegal aliens from obtaining most taxpayer-funded benefits.”

That statute reads, in part, “It is a compelling government interest to remove the incentive for illegal immigration provided by the availability of public benefits.”

Department heads for Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, and Labor all released guidance on Thursday on how they will be implementing Trump’s directive.

The Head Start program, along with access to community health and mental health clinics, are no longer open to illegal aliens.

“For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said. “Today’s action changes that — it restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced that illegal immigrants are not eligible for career, technical, and adult education programs.

“Postsecondary education programs funded by the federal government should benefit American citizens, not illegal aliens,” she said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities.”

Today, @usedgov ends taxpayer-funded education subsidies for illegal aliens. Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership, hardworking Americans won’t have to foot the bill for education programs that should be reserved for legal residents.https://t.co/g6vq22Sa4x — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 10, 2025

Likewise, the Agriculture Department’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is closed to illegal aliens.

“Today’s notice makes clear its intent — illegal aliens should not receive government dollars. This effort is one of many by the Department of Agriculture to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse of USDA’s programs and policies,” Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said.

Finally, the Labor Department stated that “illegal immigrants are not allowed access to federal workforce development resources and related grants.”

“America’s workforce is stronger than ever under President Trump’s leadership because he is committed to upholding the rule of law and putting American workers first,” Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said.

“Our updated guidance makes clear that taxpayer-funded workforce services are reserved for individuals who are authorized to work in the United States, as required by federal law,” she continued.

“By ensuring these programs serve their intended purpose, we’re protecting good-paying jobs for American workers and reaffirming this Administration’s commitment to securing our borders and ending illegal immigration.”

