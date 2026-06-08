Trump Ends Interview with NBC's Kristen Welker After She Says He Shouldn't Question CA Election Results

President Donald Trump shamed the mainstream media Sunday before abruptly ending an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” after the topic of voter fraud came up.

The pre-taped interview, which took place in Wisconsin, got testy when host Kristen Welker asked the president about his proposed $1.8 billion “so-called anti-weaponization fund,” meant to give restitution to those unfairly targeted by the government.

A federal judge halted the fund late last month, forcing the administration to examine other alternatives. Trump continued to defend the idea, however, causing Welker to go on the attack.

The president highlighted how he was persecuted by the Biden Administration when they raided his Mar-a-Lago residence, adding that others have “committed suicide” and lost everything due to similar pressure.

When Welker brought up the idea of federal funds going to those who pleaded guilty in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Trump said that “dirty cops” steered many of them into the Capitol building on purpose.

“You know why they pled guilty?” Trump asked. “Because they were told they were going to jail for 15 years … they were frightened.”

The discussion eventually turned to the 2020 presidential contest and California’s current primary elections, which have become a total mess.

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It’s been almost a week, and the votes still haven’t been tallied. You don’t need to be a genius to see what’s going on here. Most states, even ones with mail-in ballot options, are able to count millions of votes in one night. Why is California slow-walking such consequential results?

The media, Welker included, would have you believe that this absurdity is normal. It is not. They ultimately want to turn Election Day into Election Week, and then Election Month, to delay the will of the people.

“Do you think it’s appropriate that they have an election, and five days later, they are nowhere close to picking a winner?” Trump asked.

The NBC anchor defended California with a “nothing to see here” attitude, while continually telling the president he had no evidence to back up his claims.

“Local officials acknowledge they are slow; they’re urging the votes to be counted quickly,” she said.

The president replied: “No, they’re crooked. Just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked, and ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked.”

When Welker denied being “crooked,” Trump shot back, “Really? Well, you play right into their hands, then. You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid.”

.@POTUS bodies @kwelkernbc on California’s pathetic excuse for an election system: “Do you think it’s appropriate that they have an election and five days later they’re nowhere close to picking a winner!? They’re crooked — just like you’re crooked.” pic.twitter.com/a4gwNUm7gC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 7, 2026

Suspicion surrounding the vote-counting process in California is well-founded, especially given that Republican and conservative candidates were surging in the polls, signaling a deep desire for drastic change.

Democrats dominate California politics, however, and even current Gov. Gavin Newsom said there’s a “break-the-glass scenario” if Republicans were to pull off an upset. What did he mean by that? Has Welker followed up with Newsom about these comments? No.

She’d rather bash the president and run cover for the Democratic Party.

“You know the elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged,” Trump continued. “I won in a landslide, and I got 94 percent bad press. You know why I got that? Because you have no credibility.”

The president also rightfully attacked ABC, CBS, and CNN, calling them one-sided, before delivering the final blow that ended the interview.

“Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump said, detaching his microphone and letting it fall to the ground. “Thank you, darling, have a good time.”

As Trump rose from his chair, Welker almost begged him to stay, saying, “Mr. President, let’s, please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin.”

“I’ve sat in the rain with you for over an hour, on and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time,” Trump countered. “You ought to straighten out your press, because our country can never be great with a dishonest press. Come on, let’s go.”

On his way out, Trump appeared to step on the microphone he was previously wearing before he walked out, crushing it into the ground. The symbolism is not lost on the American people.

Trump rose to power by pointing out how dishonest, hypocritical, and corrupt American media figures have become. His disdain for legacy media outlets has turned them into a joke.

Once-trusted networks are now bleeding viewers, laying off workers, losing money, and are quickly being replaced by podcasts.

Anchors and pundits get paid millions of dollars to lecture the country, demonize conservatism, and prop up failed ideas that have nothing to offer but misery.

Thankfully, the American people are waking up. Before long, the media’s entire house of cards will come crashing down, creating a new standard of journalism rooted in honor and truth, the way it was always supposed to be.

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