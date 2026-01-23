Share
Commentary
Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, joined by President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., delivers remarks during an announcement by President Donald Trump on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya, joined by President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., delivers remarks during an announcement by President Donald Trump on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Ends Use of Aborted Baby Tissue in all NIH Funded Research

 By Samantha Chang  January 23, 2026 at 7:16am
Share

President Donald Trump ended the use of human fetal tissue harvested from abortions in research done by the National Institutes of Health.

“NIH will no longer support research using human fetal tissue,” the agency announced in a statement Thursday.

Human fetal tissues include organs, cells, and body parts culled from an aborted baby.

The new policy applies to all internal NIH research, as well as all agency-supported outside research, including grants and development contracts.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said the change reflects the agency’s commitment to ensuring that research supported by taxpayers is “ethically sound” as well as scientifically rigorous.

As it is, NIH-funded studies using aborted fetal tissue have plunged since 2019, suggesting it’s not as necessary as abortion proponents claim.

Cutting-edge scientific advances are also obviating the need to rely on antiquated technologies that use aborted babies’ tissue for research, the agency said.

“NIH supported research using human fetal tissue has been in decline since 2019, with only 77 projects supported in Fiscal Year 2024,” the agency said.

Related:
Trump Resurrects Reagan-Era Pro-Life Policy, Punishes and Defunds Foreign Abortion Operations, Gender Madness

For reference, the agency has funded studies using human fetal tissue since the 1950s.

Opponents of the controversial practice argue that commoditizing abortions by harvesting the tissue of dead babies devalues human life.

There’s also concern that incentivizing a “marketplace” for fetal tissue could expand abortion practices or prop up the abortion industry.

Finally, opponents note that fetal tissue research is outdated because effective — and, in some cases, superior — alternatives exist, such as using adult stem cells.

On Thursday, President Trump commemorated “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” an observance initiated by Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“Today, we uphold the eternal truth that every human being is created in the holy image and likeness of God, blessed with infinite worth and boundless potential,” Trump said.

“As President, I pledge to always be a voice for the voiceless and to never tire in fighting to protect the intrinsic dignity of every child, born and unborn,” he vowed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Trump Ends Use of Aborted Baby Tissue in all NIH Funded Research
Video: Unhinged Don Lemon Calls Nicki Minaj a Fake Black Person After She Demands 'That Thug' Be Thrown in Jail for Church Invasion
48 Hours After Taking Over Virginia, Dems Were Cutting Prison Sentences, Gutting Hand Ballot Recounts, Banning Gas Mowers, and So Much More
Watch: Unhinged Don Lemon Chases Elderly Christian Into the Snow After Church Attack; 'We're Done Here'
Venezuela Freedom Fighter Maria Machado Gave Trump Her Nobel Prize Medal, Calling Him 'the Heir to Washington' and a Force for Freedom
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation