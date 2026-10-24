Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is working to reopen shuttered U.S. oil refineries and expand capacity, which officials say would bring down the price of fuel.

Speaking in Houston, Wright said that officials are exploring restarts at multiple closed plants, according to a report from Reuters.

“We are talking about reopening every refinery we can,” he said. “There are dialogues there, and that’s a tough challenge. I’m not saying all these are going to happen.”

Wright explained that the Trump administration is contacting owners of every refinery shut down in the past decade to determine which sites present the most workable restart options.

The administration also announced it will make up to $150 million available under Title III of the Defense Production Act for projects that expand petroleum production, storage, and logistics at refineries nationwide.

The Department of Energy said the funding is meant to lift domestic refining output by millions of gallons per day, improving supply and helping lower costs for households and businesses.

.@POTUS & @SecretaryWright just announced $150 MILLION to expand American refining capacity! More fuel made in America = lower prices for our families 🇺🇸 Southeast Texas refineries are ready to get to work!

https://t.co/QXaRSgBdmZ — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) October 23, 2026

.@POTUS in IOWA: Tonight, I am announcing that my Administration is using the Defense Production Act to release $150M to increase American refining capacity and produce more diesel and more gasoline. https://t.co/cp47oaaaOf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026



Wright cast the effort as a break from prior policy.

“After 17 years of Democrat leaders enacting energy subtraction policies that led to the closure of refineries and more expensive refined oil products, the Trump Administration is taking action to expand our nation’s refining capacity and strengthen our energy security,” he said.

“Thanks to President Trump, America is producing more oil and gas than ever before and thanks to President Trump, we will soon be producing more refined products as well. These Defense Production Act funds will be used strategically and in partnership with private industry to rapidly bolster America’s existing energy infrastructure.”

The funding rests on a determination by President Trump that petroleum production, refining, and related activities are essential to national defense.

It follows a $1 billion appropriation for energy-related national security work included in legislation signed last year. Vice President J.D. Vance has previously cited the same authority as a tool for expanding capacity at a Texas refinery owned by Delek US Holdings.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance announces President Trump is hereby invoking the DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT to BOLSTER a key fuel refinery in Texas and lower prices Another INCREDIBLE affordability move 👏🏻 “We want millions of gallons of commercial grade and military spec fuel to come out of this refinery in addition to what it’s already producing!” 47 has now taken a flurry of actions to lower the price of fuel, diesel included, in recent days This is something Talarico would oppose because he wants to abolish fossil fuels! Vote @KenPaxtonTX! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2026



Most U.S. refineries are already running near full capacity, with the American Petroleum Institute reporting utilization rates of 95 percent to 100 percent.

Do you support reopening shuttered U.S. oil refineries to lower fuel prices? Absolutely Somewhat Not really Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely 98% (57 votes) Somewhat 2% (1 vote) Not really 0% (0 votes)

Recent closures include Valero’s 145,000-barrel-per-day plant in Benicia, California; Phillips 66’s 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles complex; and LyondellBasell’s 264,000-barrel-per-day Houston facility.

Wright has called a restart of the Benicia site especially difficult because of California’s business climate.

Fuel prices have risen amid disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

AAA data cited in multiple reports show national averages above $6 per gallon for diesel and above $4 per gallon for regular gasoline.

The administration has also pursued additional supply by working with refiners abroad, including in India, while easing certain diesel restrictions and coordinating emergency stockpile releases.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.