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A Freedom Fuel Network gas station on Aug. 10, 2026, in West Berlin, New Jersey.
A Freedom Fuel Network gas station on Aug. 10, 2026, in West Berlin, New Jersey. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Trump Energy Secretary Wants U.S. Oil Refineries Back Up and Running to Ease Pain at Gas Pumps

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 24, 2026 at 11:05am
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Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is working to reopen shuttered U.S. oil refineries and expand capacity, which officials say would bring down the price of fuel.

Speaking in Houston, Wright said that officials are exploring restarts at multiple closed plants, according to a report from Reuters.

“We are talking about reopening every refinery we can,” he said. “There are dialogues there, and that’s a tough challenge. I’m not saying all these are going to happen.”

Wright explained that the Trump administration is contacting owners of every refinery shut down in the past decade to determine which sites present the most workable restart options.

The administration also announced it will make up to $150 million available under Title III of the Defense Production Act for projects that expand petroleum production, storage, and logistics at refineries nationwide.

The Department of Energy said the funding is meant to lift domestic refining output by millions of gallons per day, improving supply and helping lower costs for households and businesses.


Wright cast the effort as a break from prior policy.

“After 17 years of Democrat leaders enacting energy subtraction policies that led to the closure of refineries and more expensive refined oil products, the Trump Administration is taking action to expand our nation’s refining capacity and strengthen our energy security,” he said.

“Thanks to President Trump, America is producing more oil and gas than ever before and thanks to President Trump, we will soon be producing more refined products as well. These Defense Production Act funds will be used strategically and in partnership with private industry to rapidly bolster America’s existing energy infrastructure.”

The funding rests on a determination by President Trump that petroleum production, refining, and related activities are essential to national defense.

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It follows a $1 billion appropriation for energy-related national security work included in legislation signed last year. Vice President J.D. Vance has previously cited the same authority as a tool for expanding capacity at a Texas refinery owned by Delek US Holdings.


Most U.S. refineries are already running near full capacity, with the American Petroleum Institute reporting utilization rates of 95 percent to 100 percent.

Do you support reopening shuttered U.S. oil refineries to lower fuel prices?

Recent closures include Valero’s 145,000-barrel-per-day plant in Benicia, California; Phillips 66’s 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles complex; and LyondellBasell’s 264,000-barrel-per-day Houston facility.

Wright has called a restart of the Benicia site especially difficult because of California’s business climate.

Fuel prices have risen amid disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

AAA data cited in multiple reports show national averages above $6 per gallon for diesel and above $4 per gallon for regular gasoline.

The administration has also pursued additional supply by working with refiners abroad, including in India, while easing certain diesel restrictions and coordinating emergency stockpile releases.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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