SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Enrages Greta Thunberg Supporters with Response to 'Person of the Year' Selection: 'Chill Greta, Chill'

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 13, 2019 at 8:47am
Print

President Donald Trump affirmed his status as politically incorrect on Thursday by chiding teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg after she was named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump tweeted.

Thunberg was catapulted to international fame after her August sailboat voyage across the Atlantic Ocean made the 16-year-old a global icon of young climate change activists.

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

She has since gone on to address the United Nations and called for radical actions to address climate change.

Time, in announcing her selection, noted: “Her image has been celebrated in murals and Halloween costumes, and her name has been attached to everything from bike shares to beetles. Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year.”

“I want you to panic,” she told the World Economic Forum earlier this year. “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.”

Thunberg has ignited a movement she hopes will change the world.

“People are underestimating the force of angry kids,” she said after crossing the Atlantic in November, sailing from Virginia to Portugal. “We are angry and frustrated, and that is because of good reason. If they want us to stop being angry then maybe they should stop making us angry.”

There was no shortage of anger after the president’s tweet, with one user, after the requisite profanity, alleging, “She accomplished more in 16 years than you have in 71.”

RELATED: 2020 Dem Candidate Bloomberg Vows To Shut Down All Coal Power Plants, Kill New Gas Facilities

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign decided to have a little fun with the Time cover, substituting Trump’s head for that of Thunberg.

Climate change supporters have said Thunberg is transforming their movement.

Were leftists on Twitter overreacting to Trump’s tweet?

“This moment does feel different,” former Vice President Al Gore told Time. “Throughout history, many great morally based movements have gained traction at the very moment when young people decided to make that movement their cause.”

Thunberg offered her reply to Trump on her Twitter bio.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” her bio reads.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







State-Level Abortion Laws Decimating Abortion Industry
2020 Dem Candidate Bloomberg Vows To Shut Down All Coal Power Plants, Kill New Gas Facilities
Dodgy Biden Refuses To Address Ukraine Comment, Then Seems To Blame Trump for El Paso Shooting
National Guard Issues Statement After Dem Rep Suggests Using Them To Enforce Gun Control
Mom Says Attempted Kidnapper Tried To Rip Baby from Her Arms in Walmart Store
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×