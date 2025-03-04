Trump Erupts After Zelenskyy Makes 'The Worst Statement That Could Have Been Made' Days After Oval Office Disaster

Three days after a White House confrontation that rocked the diplomatic world, President Donald Trump is showing no signs of backing down.

Taking to social media on Monday, he blasted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Zelenskyy’s dire assessment of the prospects for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, and highlighted the military weakness of Western Europe.

Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on Truth Social, had delivered “the worst statement that could have been made.”

Trump’s post contained a link to an Associated Press article that quoted the Ukrainian leader as saying that an end to the three-year-old war, which started with a Russian invasion in 2022, “is still very, very far away.”

Zelenskyy was speaking in London, where he flew after being unceremoniously booted from the White House after a news conference Friday turned into a shouting match on live television pitting Zelenskyy against Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

At a briefing, conducted in Ukrainian, according to the AP, Zelenskyy also said he thinks “Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” that crucial American military support would continue.

Trump’s post Monday suggests that’s at least questionable.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing,” Trump wrote, “and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

And Trump’s anger did not end with a social media post.

Do you support the way Trump has dealt with Zelenskyy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (1222 Votes) No: 6% (73 Votes)

According to report Monday from Bloomberg, Trump cut off all military aid to Ukraine, even halting all aid currently in transit to the country.

While the AP story linked in Trump’s post contained no quotes from European leaders “flatly” stating they cannot support Ukraine without American backing, the sense of it was clear from other coverage.

After meeting with Zelenskyy, according to CBS News, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that there were “a number of options on the table” to end the fighting, but included one telling statement about what any option would need.

“We cannot accept a weak deal which Russia can breach with ease,” Starmer said. “Instead, any deal must be backed by strength.”

And “strength” in the context of Europe means American military power.

Europe’s unwillingness to pay for its own military needs instead of relying on the United States was a sore point during Trump’s first term, when he demanded that member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization start spending more on national defense.

It’s also an issue in Trump’s second term. On a trip to Europe in February, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made it clear that the Trump administration sees the defense of Europe — very much including Ukraine — as a European responsibility.

The U.S. has other worries in the world, such as China’s growth in the Pacific, Hegseth said in a Feb. 12 speech in Belgium, as quoted in a Defense Department news release.

“As the United States prioritizes its attention to these threats, European allies must lead from the front,” Hegseth said.

“We ask each of your countries to step up on fulfilling the commitments that you have made, and we challenge your countries — and your citizens — to double down and re-commit yourselves not only to Ukraine’s immediate security needs but to Europe’s long-term defense and deterrence goals.”

On the social media platform X, mega-billionaire businessman and key Trump adviser Elon Musk responded to Trump’s post by blasting Zelenskyy’s statement in graphic terms.

Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil. https://t.co/FVaEkIm7Gq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

“Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder,” Musk wrote. “This is evil.”

Zelenskyy, however, argues that he’s seeking security guarantees from the West, including the United States, as the only way to keep Russia at bay even after the current invasion is dealt with.

“What we need is peace, not endless war,” he said Monday back in Ukraine, according to CBS. “And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.