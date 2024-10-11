Former President Donald Trump wants CBS to be punished for the tactics it used in editing a recent “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As noted by the New York Post, CBS has been under fire ever since the response to a question about Israel shown in a special “60 Minutes” episode on Monday was starkly different from one aired the day before that the Post referred to as a “word salad.”

“I think there should be an outside investigation,” the Post quoted a source it said was a former CBS journalist. “Obviously, there’s a problem here. If they care about journalistic integrity, they would conduct an investigation or release the full transcript.”

President Trump Calls Out CBS News for Editing Kamala Harris Interview Of course, they did this. Their intent isn’t to inform Americans, but rather to manipulate them. They are whoring whores carrying out their gov sponsored mandate to be lying liars telling lies. What’s next?… pic.twitter.com/RQL1F6F76F — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) October 9, 2024

A second CBS source told the Post the episode made CBS appear “biased.”

“Their credibility has been called into question and their impartiality has been called into question,” the source said.

Trump initially asked for an apology but has since escalated his demands to call for punishment of the network.

“A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference,” he wrote.

The internal polling numbers for Kamala Harris are so depressing that the Dems forced her to do some interviews. Her answers on 60 Minutes were so bad that CBS had to edit them to hide her ineptitude. CBS has been caught in a fraud against American voters. pic.twitter.com/cgJDE9pjfq — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 9, 2024

Trump went on to post that Harris “is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!”

Trump had issued an earlier post on the scandal as it emerged.

“I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (‘cut and pasted’) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the ‘News Division,’ which must be licensed, to make her look ‘more Presidential,’ or a least, better,” Trump wrote.

NEW CONTEXT: As Trump campaign calls on @60Minutes to release “full, unedited transcript” of Kamala Harris interview… There is precedent. When I interviewed then President Trump in July 2020 @CBSNews we posted the interview transcript. This is more complete and NOT… pic.twitter.com/Rb7QU5nwlQ — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 9, 2024

“It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation. This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable – It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in ‘News.’ It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.

“The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!” Trump wrote.

