Share
News

Trump Escalates War with CBS Over 'Unprecedented Scandal,' Demands Network Lose Its License

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2024 at 8:19am
Share

Former President Donald Trump wants CBS to be punished for the tactics it used in editing a recent “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As noted by the New York Post, CBS has been under fire ever since the response to a question about Israel shown in a special “60 Minutes” episode on Monday was starkly different from one aired the day before that the Post referred to as a “word salad.”

“I think there should be an outside investigation,” the Post quoted a source it said was a former CBS journalist. “Obviously, there’s a problem here. If they care about journalistic integrity, they would conduct an investigation or release the full transcript.”

A second CBS source told the Post the episode made CBS appear “biased.”

“Their credibility has been called into question and their impartiality has been called into question,” the source said.

Trump initially asked for an apology but has since escalated his demands to call for punishment of the network.

“A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Do you think CBS is a trustworthy news source?

“A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference,” he wrote.

Trump went on to post that Harris “is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!”

Trump had issued an earlier post on the scandal as it emerged.

Related:
Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Finally Responds to Report Alleging He Hit a Woman

“I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (‘cut and pasted’) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the ‘News Division,’ which must be licensed, to make her look ‘more Presidential,’ or a least, better,” Trump wrote.

“It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation. This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable – It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in ‘News.’ It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.

“The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Family Finds Odd Bit of Food While Cleaning Out Late Grandmother's Freezer, Note Attached to It Reveals It's Much More Than a Biscuit
Amateur College Athletes One Step Closer to Becoming Pros Thanks to New Judge Ruling
Did She Really Just Say That? Fox Host Sparks Fury in Viewers After 'Nail in the Coffin' Comment About Trump
Video at Gas Station Shows What Candidate Black Voters Prefer; Their Choice Should Terrify Kamala Harris
Gretchen Whitmer Accused of Mocking Billions of Christians with Pro-Kamala 'Communion'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation