Trump Establishes 'Office of the Former President' in Florida

Cracks have begun to emerge in the eggshell of silence that had surrounded former President Donald Trump after his departure from Washington on Wednesday.

On Monday, Trump announced he had created the Office of the Former President, which would be based in Florida, according to Fox News.

Trump, who made his name as a billionaire developer out of New York City, has made his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, his official residence for his post-presidency career.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” the statement read.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

Office of the Former President.

Trump was also active over the weekend as Brian Jack, his political director during his presidency, communicated with GOP senators, according to Politico.

Trump faces his second impeachment trial next month after the House passed an article of impeachment against him, claiming that his words and actions on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol incursion, instigated an insurrection.

“The president wanted me to know, as well as a handful of others, that the president is a Republican, he is not starting a third party and that anything he would do politically in the future would be as a Republican,” Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told Politico.

“The Republican Party is still overwhelmingly supportive of this president.”

Information emerged that although Trump previously talked about forming a third party, that ship has sailed.

“He understands that the best thing for his movement and conservatism is to move forward together, that third parties will lead to dominance by Democrats,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, according to The New York Times.

A Wall Street Journal article last week reported Trump was at one time considering forming a new political party called the Patriot Party.

However, Trump’s official campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., filed a notice with the Federal Election Commission saying Trump has nothing to do with a new political action committee called the Patriot Party PAC.

“DJTFP is placing this disavowal notice on the public record out of concern for confusion among the public, which may be misled to believe that Patriot Party’s activities have been authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP — or that contributions to this unauthorized committee are being made to DJTFP — when that is not true,” the notice read.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, doubled down on that position in a statement to Axios.

“We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting,” Miller said.

The Times reported that Trump currently has about $70 million in his Save America PAC that he can use to remain a potent political force.

Miller told Just the News on Thursday that one of Trump’s goals is “winning back the House and the Senate for Republicans in 2022 to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness.”

One other issue will drive Trump’s future, the spokesman said.

Miller expects the former president to “emerge as the nation’s leader on ballot and voting integrity.”

