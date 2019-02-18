Trump Blasts Andrew McCabe’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview: ‘His Story Gets Even More Deranged’

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted ex-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s statements from his “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.

“Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe,” Trump tweeted. “He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught…”

“There is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people who had just elected a president who they really like and who has done a great job for them with the Military, Vets, Economy and so much more,” the president continued. “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”

In an interview with CBS correspondent Scott Pelley on “60 minutes,” McCabe revealed that he began the obstruction of justice probe involving the Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion,” McCabe said in the interview. “That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

That investigation was taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017.

“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” Pelley told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday.

McCabe’s statements also mirrored a September report from The New York Times which claimed that Rosenstein discussed wearing a wire to record Trump and volunteered to recruit cabinet officials to potentially remove the Republican from office.

Rosenstein’s position at the Justice Department has appeared to be on thin ice several times, but he has held on to the post even after Trump fired Sessions in November.

McCabe was fired on the recommendation of the Department of Justice’s inspector general in March, just two days before he was set to retire. Investigators found that McCabe authorized his deputy, Lisa Page, to give information to The Wall Street Journal about a probe into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe denies accusations from the office of the Inspector General that he purposefully misled investigators.

McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, lost a 2015 bid for Virginia state Senate “for which she received several hundred thousand dollars in campaign donations from a PAC linked to the Clintons,” Fox News reported.

McCabe’s book “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump” is set to be released Feb. 19.

