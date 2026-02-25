Trump Excoriates Democrats for Supporting Child Mutilation During SOTU Speech: 'These People Are Crazy'

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and the gender transition industry Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech.

“Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who can believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

Trump then glared at Democratic lawmakers who refused to applaud protecting children.

TRUMP: “Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents will.” *Democrats stay seated* TRUMP: “Look, nobody stands up. These people are crazy. I’m telling you, they’re crazy!” pic.twitter.com/3PPqvhaOn8 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 25, 2026

“Look, nobody stands up. These people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy,” he said.

“We’re lucky we have a country, with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time,” Trump said.

Moments earlier, Trump summarized the story of Sage Blair and her mother, Michelle.

“In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home,” Trump said, according to Roll Call.

“After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left-wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son,” he said.

“Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time. But today, all of that is behind them because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full ride scholarship to Liberty University,” he said.

Trump asked the two to stand as he praised them for “your great bravery.”

“And who can believe that we’re even speaking about things like this. Fifteen years ago, if somebody was up here and said that, they’d say, ‘what’s wrong with him?’ But now we have to say it because it’s going on all over, numerous states, without even telling the parents,” Trump said.

As noted by The Daily Caller, in 2023, Michele Blair sued Appomattox County, Virginia, Public Schools saying educators encouraged her daughter to change genders without telling her.

The lawsuit alleges that a school counselor “told S.B., a diminutive 14-year-old girl with mental health issues, that if she identified as a boy, she could use the male restroom at school,” according to Newsweek.

The counselor “took the statement from a 14-year-old with significant mental health issues at face value, did not inform Mrs. Blair, and agreed to use S.B.’s given name and female pronouns when speaking with Mrs. Blair, but use the male name and pronouns at school, so as to deceive Mrs. Blair as to how S.B. was being treated at school,” the lawsuit said.wrote.

Honored to stand alongside my courageous client Michelle Blair and her daughter Sage in DC today as they prepare to join the President as special guests at the State of the Union. For the second consecutive year, a CPRC family will be spotlighted before the nation. Michelle’s… pic.twitter.com/FPKu69IM3G — Vernadette Broyles, Esq. (@RealVernadetteB) February 24, 2026



The girl ran away when the truth came out, according to the lawsuit.

“She was abducted and raped by an adult male stranger and subsequently taken across state lines to Washington DC and Maryland and raped and drugged repeatedly by multiple men,” the lawsuit states.

