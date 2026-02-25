Share
News
President Donald Trump points an accusing finger at the Democratic side of his audience during Tuesday's State of the Union address in the Capitol.
President Donald Trump points an accusing finger at the Democratic side of his audience during Tuesday's State of the Union address in the Capitol. "These people are crazy," Trump said during the speech. (Kenny Holston - Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Excoriates Democrats for Supporting Child Mutilation During SOTU Speech: 'These People Are Crazy'

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2026 at 7:32am
Share

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and the gender transition industry Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech.

“Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who can believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

Trump then glared at Democratic lawmakers who refused to applaud protecting children.

“Look, nobody stands up. These people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy,” he said.

“We’re lucky we have a country, with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time,” Trump said.

Moments earlier, Trump summarized the story of Sage Blair and her mother, Michelle.

“In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home,” Trump said, according to Roll Call.

“After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left-wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son,” he said.

“Sage was thrown into an all-boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time. But today, all of that is behind them because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full ride scholarship to Liberty University,” he said.

Trump asked the two to stand as he praised them for “your great bravery.”

Related:
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Mamdani Touts 'Productive' White House Meeting with President Trump on Social Media

“And who can believe that we’re even speaking about things like this. Fifteen years ago, if somebody was up here and said that, they’d say, ‘what’s wrong with him?’ But now we have to say it because it’s going on all over, numerous states, without even telling the parents,” Trump said.

As noted by The Daily Caller, in 2023, Michele Blair sued Appomattox County, Virginia, Public Schools saying educators encouraged her daughter to change genders without telling her.

The lawsuit alleges that a school counselor “told S.B., a diminutive 14-year-old girl with mental health issues, that if she identified as a boy, she could use the male restroom at school,” according to Newsweek.

The counselor “took the statement from a 14-year-old with significant mental health issues at face value, did not inform Mrs. Blair, and agreed to use S.B.’s given name and female pronouns when speaking with Mrs. Blair, but use the male name and pronouns at school, so as to deceive Mrs. Blair as to how S.B. was being treated at school,” the lawsuit said.wrote.


The girl ran away when the truth came out, according to the lawsuit.

“She was abducted and raped by an adult male stranger and subsequently taken across state lines to Washington DC and Maryland and raped and drugged repeatedly by multiple men,” the lawsuit states.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




COVID HANGOVER: New Research Suggests Most Schools Haven't Recovered from Lockdowns, and the Academic Numbers Are Devastating
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton's Epstein Deposition Paused Following Media Leak
Retired Air Force Major Charged for Allegedly Training Chinese Military Pilots
Media Breakup: Jasmine Crockett's Campaign Reportedly Calls Cops on CNN, Escorts Another Reporter Out of Rally
Trump Administration Blocks More Than $200 Million in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Amid Fraud Probe
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation