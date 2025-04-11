Trump Executive Order Addresses 'Risks' from Law Firm That Represents Dominion Voting Systems

President Donald Trump is taking action to suspend security clearances and minimize federal contracts with the law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems in its lawsuit against Fox News.

As noted by Bloomberg Law, Susman Godfrey LLP secured a $787.5 settlement for Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News and represents Dominion in its lawsuit against My Pillow’s Mike Lindell.

There was no mention of Dominion in the executive order Trump issued Wednesday.

“Lawyers and law firms that engage in activities detrimental to critical American interests should not have access to our Nation’s secrets, nor should their conduct be subsidized by Federal taxpayer funds or contracts,” the order said.

“My Administration must also take appropriate and necessary measures to guard against the actual, potential, or perceived conflicts of interest that arise when the Government funds, engages with, or otherwise devotes resources to law firms and their clients that engage in conduct undermining critical American interests and priorities,” Trump said.

Trump said there were “significant risks, egregious conduct, and conflicts of interest associated with Susman Godfrey LLP (Susman).”

“Susman spearheads efforts to weaponize the American legal system and degrade the quality of American elections,” the order said.

“Susman also funds groups that engage in dangerous efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the United States military through the injection of political and radical ideology, and it supports efforts to discriminate on the basis of race,” the order said.

The order said a program Susman operates to give “students of color” money and job opportunities amounts to “unlawful discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of race.”

The order directed agency heads to “immediately take steps consistent with applicable law to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at Susman, pending a review of whether such clearances are consistent with the national interest.”

The order also instructed all departments to disclose business with Susman within the next 30 days and ordered agency heads to “take appropriate steps to terminate any contract, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law.”

The order also calls for limiting contact between federal employees and Susman employees.

🚨BREAKING🚨 TRUMP signs Executive Order going after SUSMAN GODFREY. The order suspends any security clearances held by Susman Godfrey lawyers, restricts their access to government buildings and threatens to cancel federal contracts held by the firm’s clients pic.twitter.com/d9eQb7MoAF — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) April 9, 2025

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to end the weaponization of government and protect the nation from partisan and bad faith actors who exploit their influence,” a fact sheet said that was issued in conjunction with the order.

The fact sheet said the order “builds on President Trump’s previous actions, such as signing an Executive Order on his first day in office to end the weaponization of the Federal government and ensure accountability for past misconduct.”

Susman issued a statement saying it would fight “this unconstitutional order,” according to Bloomberg Law.

“We believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it,” the statement said.

