Share
News
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday making English the official language of the United States.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday making English the official language of the United States. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Executive Order to Make English the Official US Language, Rescind Clinton-Era Federal Mandate

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2025 at 12:19pm
Share

President Donald Trump is issuing an executive order that will make English the official language of the United States.

The order is expected to be issued Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal, and will mark the first time the nation has adopted an official language.

Trump’s order will wipe away a requirement imposed by former President Bill Clinton that federal agencies — and any organization receiving federal funds –were forced to have materials available for people who do not speak English.

Trump has said Biden-era immigration policies led to a babble of languages across the country, according to Fox News.

“We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” Trump said in a 2024 speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference. “These are languages — it’s the craziest thing — they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing.”

According to the U.K.’s Independent, the order says English “has been the language of our nation” since it was founded.

Do you support this executive order?

The order “celebrates multilingual Americans who have learned English and passed it down, while empowering immigrants to achieve the American Dream through a common language,” White House officials said, it reported.

The Trump administration said its goal is to “promote unity, establish efficiency in the government, and provide a pathway to civic engagement,” according to CBS News.

Federal departments and recipients of federal funds will have the option of providing services in languages other than English, according to USA Today, which cited a White House summary of the order.

“Agencies will have flexibility to decide how and when to offer services in languages other than English to best serve the American people and fulfill their agency mission,” the summary said.

Related:
Trump Buries Zelenskyy After Negotiations Fall Apart: 'Very Much Overplayed His Hand'

Making English the national language “fosters national cohesion, helps newcomers engage in communities and traditions, and enriches our shared culture,” the summary said.

The order “encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities,” the White House said.

The Journal report noted that more than 30 states have laws on the books declaring English as their official language.

During his time in the Senate, Vice President J.D. Vance introduced the English Language Unity Act, which called for all official federal business to be conducted in English.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Buries Zelenskyy After Negotiations Fall Apart: 'Very Much Overplayed His Hand'
Kash Patel Finally Reveals Truth About the Honeypot Operation - Integrity Is Back
Texas A&M Absolutely Blasts and Bans Drag Shows in Bombshell Announcement, Takes Stand for Women, Decency, Wholesomeness
Call from White House to Redraw Canadian Border, Absorb Northern Land as 51st State: Report
Watch: Megyn Kelly Shreds Rachel Maddow for Putting Her 'Hypocrisy' on Display Amid MSNBC Chaos
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation