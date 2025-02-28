Trump Executive Order to Make English the Official US Language, Rescind Clinton-Era Federal Mandate

President Donald Trump is issuing an executive order that will make English the official language of the United States.

The order is expected to be issued Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal, and will mark the first time the nation has adopted an official language.

Trump’s order will wipe away a requirement imposed by former President Bill Clinton that federal agencies — and any organization receiving federal funds –were forced to have materials available for people who do not speak English.

Trump has said Biden-era immigration policies led to a babble of languages across the country, according to Fox News.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump will sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States. This is HUGE. In an era of mass immigration, asserting that the English language as the American language, is a message of national UNITY. pic.twitter.com/8KjBWQDQW0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2025

“We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” Trump said in a 2024 speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference. “These are languages — it’s the craziest thing — they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing.”

According to the U.K.’s Independent, the order says English “has been the language of our nation” since it was founded.

The order “celebrates multilingual Americans who have learned English and passed it down, while empowering immigrants to achieve the American Dream through a common language,” White House officials said, it reported.

President Trump is signing an executive order making English the official language of the United States. It’s about time. As a legal immigrant, whose first language wasn’t English, I can say firsthand how invaluable learning English has been. Not just because it’s now the… pic.twitter.com/T3uGsrp3vv — sovereignX (@sovereign_x) February 28, 2025

The Trump administration said its goal is to “promote unity, establish efficiency in the government, and provide a pathway to civic engagement,” according to CBS News.

Federal departments and recipients of federal funds will have the option of providing services in languages other than English, according to USA Today, which cited a White House summary of the order.

“Agencies will have flexibility to decide how and when to offer services in languages other than English to best serve the American people and fulfill their agency mission,” the summary said.

Making English the national language “fosters national cohesion, helps newcomers engage in communities and traditions, and enriches our shared culture,” the summary said.

The order “encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities,” the White House said.

Part of Obama’s fundamental transformation of the country was to flood America with foreigners and over time change our culture and language. Thankfully, President Trump is reestablishing our identity as an English speaking nation. We no longer need to press 1 for English.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jRBKQf9BC0 — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) February 28, 2025

The Journal report noted that more than 30 states have laws on the books declaring English as their official language.

During his time in the Senate, Vice President J.D. Vance introduced the English Language Unity Act, which called for all official federal business to be conducted in English.

