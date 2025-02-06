Trump Expands on Gaza Plans: No US Troops Needed, Stability Would Reign

President Donald Trump offered a vision of a peaceful Gaza Strip on Thursday, elaborating on comments earlier in the week that the United States would have an interest in the strife-torn land.

Israel acquired control of the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Six-Day War. As noted by NBC, Israel occupied Gaza until 2005. In 2007, the terrorist organization Hamas took control of Gaza, and oversaw it until the Israeli invasion that was launched after the October 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” Trump wrote. It was unclear why Schumer, who is Jewish, was mentioned.

“They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth,” Trump wrote.

“No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!” he wrote.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz praised Trump’s “bold initiative” and said the Israeli military will develop a plan to allow Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza.

“I instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that would allow any resident in Gaza that would be interested, to leave for anywhere in the world that would agree to absorb them,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

“The plan will include options to leave through the land crossings and special arrangements for exit through the sea and the air,” he said.

Hamas leaders said the terrorist organization is opposed to the concept proposed by Trump, according to the Times of Israel.

The website Middle East Eye noted that Trump’s comments on Gaza were part of a longer discourse about the future of the territory.

Trump began his comments on Gaza by saying it “has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades and so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there and frankly who’s been really very unlucky. It’s been very unlucky. It’s been an unlucky place for a long time.”

“Being in its presence just has not been good, and it should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there,” Trump said.

“Instead, we should go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts — and there are many of them that want to do this — and build various domains that will ultimately be occupied by the million Palestinians living in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and frankly bad luck,” Trump said, suggesting neighboring countries could take in the current population of Gaza.

“The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It’s right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site. Virtually every building is down,” Trump said. “They’re living under fallen concrete that’s very dangerous and very precarious. They instead can occupy all of a beautiful area with homes and safety, and they can live out their lives in peace and harmony instead of having to go back and do it again.”

Then came Trump’s vision of America’s role.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job, do something different,” Trump said.

“Just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end up the same way it has for years,” Trump said.

