Trump Explains How He Is Able to Hold It Together While Facing Four Indictments

 By Randy DeSoto  August 24, 2023 at 4:57am
Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night that the support he gets from the American people helps him not get discouraged by the multiple criminal charges brought by Democratic prosecutors.

So far, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential race has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice and Fulton County, Georgia, for questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

The DOJ also indicted Trump in June for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Further, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also charged the former president in April for allegedly falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“How do you get indicted every week and stay cheerful?” Carlson asked him.

DeSantis Cuts Off Fox News Moderator in the Middle of Her Climate Change Stunt: 'We're Not School Children'

“I think it’s a lot easier because I’m so high in the polls, because it means the people get it,” Trump answered.

“The people see it’s a fraud,” the 45th president argued. “Like this horrible district attorney from just a little while ago, from essentially Atlanta. It’s Fulton County.”

“She said, basically, I don’t have any right to challenge an election,” Trump said, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Well, what about Stacy Abrams?” he said.

“What about Hillary Clinton?

“What about all of these Democrats that are still challenging my election?”

“The same people that are saying, ‘He’s challenging an election,’ challenged my election and they did it with slates. They did it with all sorts of things. They were very bad about it,” Trump said.

