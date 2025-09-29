Trump Explains How Mamdani Is 'One of the Best Things to Ever Happen' to the Republican Party

President Donald Trump went after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Truth Social on Monday, calling his New York City mayoral bid a gift to the GOP.

“Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party,” Trump wrote.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City.

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises.”

The president added, “He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years.

“It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT.”

The commander in chief’s comments came shortly after Mayor Eric Adams announced that he would be dropping out of the race.

Adams was polling fourth, and his exit could boost the chances for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

“Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations,” Adams said. “That is not change. That is chaos.”

“I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promised, but by what they have delivered,” he added.

Trump has been highly critical of Mamdani from the start.

The president initially said, he was “not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York” and claimed Mamdani’s arrest was not off the table, if he failed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“We don’t need a communist in this country,” Trump said back in July. “But if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

Mamdani has taken far-left stances on things like state-owned grocery stories, defunding the police, shifting tax burdens to white neighborhoods, banning guns, and illegal immigration, yet he remains the front-runner.

The election, scheduled for Nov. 4, will likely to garner national media attention and be closely monitored by the White House.

