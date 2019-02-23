Trump Explodes on ‘Witch Hunt’ After Richard Burr Reaches Conclusion on Russia: ‘We Have Found No Collusion’

President Donald Trump called on Friday for special counsel Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt” to end, pointing to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s conclusion there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Highly respected Senator Richard Burr, head of Senate Intelligence, said, after interviewing over 200 witnesses and studying over 2 million pages of documents, “WE HAVE FOUND NO COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA,” Trump tweeted.

“The Witch Hunt, so bad for our Country, must end!” he added.

The president also told reporters at the White House on Friday that if Mueller issues an “honest” report, it will characterize the allegation that his campaign colluded with Russia as a “hoax.”

“You know the nice part? There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no anything. So that’s the nice part. There was no phone calls, no nothing.”

“I won the race. Do you know why I won the race? Because I was a better candidate than she was and had nothing to do with Russia,” Trump continued.

“And everybody knows it’s a hoax. It’s one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on this country. So I look forward to seeing the report. If it’s an honest report, it will say that. If it’s not an honest report, it won’t.”

Burr told NBC News earlier this month that there was “no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia” found by the Intelligence Committee’s investigation.

In an interview with CBS News shortly thereafter, the Republican senator further stated, “If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.”

MSNBC correspondent Ken Dilanian reported on his network that he spoke with sources on both the Republican and Democratic side of the Intelligence Committee who told him the investigation “has not uncovered any direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

The Hill reported a Justice Department official shot down rumors that the special counsel’s office planned to deliver a report on its findings by next Friday.

When the classified report is completed, it will be given to Attorney General William Barr.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday it will be “totally up to the new attorney general” how much of the findings will be released publicly, according to CNBC.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who sits on the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees, reiterated her demands on Friday that Mueller’s report be released in full to Congress and be made public.

She said that the report concerned matters that had “implications for the rule of law and stability of our democracy” and that they “cannot be hidden away.”

“A summary written by Attorney General Barr in place of the Mueller report will not be acceptable,” Feinstein said.

