Trump Exposes Laughable Demand FBI Made During Raid, And They Were Gloriously Shut Down

In a defiant social media chortle, former President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday how one major FBI demand was foiled during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“In the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI demanded that all security cameras be turned off. What is that all about? We said no!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Because the cameras remained on, Trump and his family, who were in their Trump Tower residence at the time of the raid, could watch what was taking place, according to attorney Christina Bobb.

“I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his family — probably had a better view than I did because they had the CCTV, but they were able to watch. I was stuck in the parking lot there to collect paper and answer questions,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Bobb has said that she was barred from entering the Trumps’ residence when she arrived during the FBI raid.

“But they were actually able to see the whole thing, so they actually have a better idea of what took place inside,” she said.

Bobb confirmed that the FBI wanted the cameras off.

“The cameras were only off for a very short period of time.”@christina_bobb, says that while staff initially complied w/ the FBI request to turn off the CCTV cameras in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s lawyers stepped in and the cameras were turned back on.@RealDrGina #PrimeTime pic.twitter.com/NXxUvtowqm — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 12, 2022

“So initially, [the agents] said you need to turn off all the cameras, and then, of course, the staff complied,” she said.

Will the FBI ever be brought to justice for its conduct? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (1151 Votes) No: 78% (4172 Votes)

“Then the lawyers jumped in and said, you actually don’t have to turn them off. So shortly after they turn them back on. So the cameras were only off for a very short period of time,” she said.

Eric Trump said that because the security cameras were operational during the raid, agents were seen in areas of Mar-a-Lago that they “shouldn’t have been.”

Previous reports have said that the FBI reportedly entered the master bedroom in the 128-room estate, searching through Melania Trump’s clothes.

The agents cracked Trump’s safe, which was empty, according to Eric Trump.

No honest person believes the raid on Donald Trump’s home last week was a legitimate act of law enforcement. It wasn’t. Even the Biden administration didn’t bother to pretend otherwise. pic.twitter.com/COee4Wvirr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 16, 2022

In an interview Monday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Eric Trump was asked what the family will do with the footage.

“Will you — you still have the surveillance tape, is that correct? Will you — are you allowed to share that with the country?” Hannity said.

“Absolutely, Sean. At the right time,” Eric Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.