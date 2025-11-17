Trump Extends an Olive Branch to Mamdani: 'We'll Work Something Out'

President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Prior to Mamdani’s Nov. 4 election victory, Trump sought to rally opposition to the far-left Democrat, who repeatedly denounced Trump and his policies during the campaign.

“The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us and we’ll work something out,” Trump said Sunday, referring to Mamdani and not current Mayor Eric Adams, according to The Hill.

“But he would like to come to Washington and meet, and we’ll work something out,” Trump said.

“We want to see everything work out well for New York,” Trump said.

Mamdani had earlier said he wanted to speak with Trump.

“I will be reaching out to the White House as we prepare to actually take office because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city,” Mamdani said last week.

“I’ll say that I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone who calls the city home and that wherever there is a possibility for working together towards that end, I’m ready,” he said. “And if it’s to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight it.”

Politico noted there is also a major matter of substance to address: the security clearance given to every New York City mayor.

“It would be very difficult for the mayor of New York City to not have a security clearance,” John Sandweg, a former acting general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security, said.

“Denying it would be unusual and more impactful than any of the other revocations that the administration has done,” he said.

Even if Mamdani has connections that the administration might not like, his job weighs in favor of his clearance being approved.

“Even if somebody had concerns, he is still the duly-elected mayor, and you want to honor the selection by the citizens of New York,” he said.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the only Republican member of Congress who represents New York City, has said that despite differences, Republicans cannot freeze out the city, according to Fox News.

She criticized “attempts by those within my party to score cheap political points by going after New York City are not going to be met lightly. We’re going to fight back,” focusing on a bill that would block federal funds to the city while Mamdani is mayor.

“I’m the only Republican representing our city in Washington. My constituents did not vote for Zohran Mamdani, and then you have people in Washington wanting to punish the whole city for the stupid decisions of a few,” she said.

“I totally agree, we don’t want any money going to fund a socialist or communist agenda or specific policies that we strongly disagree with. That’s where we’re going to hold Zohran Mamdani accountable,” she said.

“But to say that basic funding for things that everyone across America needs will be halted is ridiculous.”

