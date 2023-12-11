Former President Donald Trump is making a major bid to win a state he lost twice.

Trump underscored his determination with a Truth Social announcement.

“I am pleased to announce that very popular and highly respected Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, will be heading up my New Jersey effort for President,” Trump wrote. “I have known Jeff for a long time and consider him to be one of the best political minds anywhere.

“He feels, as do I, that because the Biden Administration has been so bad to the Garden State, that we have a very good chance of winning New Jersey.

“We will put it on our List for Rallies and all other forms of Events and make a concerted effort to WIN!”

Trump, whose Bedminster golf course is in New Jersey, added, “I spend a great deal of time in New Jersey, love the State, and its people.”

He said he believes the nation’s rising ills offer an opportunity to win a state he has yet to.

“With what is going on in our Country now, Open and Broken Borders, Record Setting Crime, High Taxes and Regulations, Disrespect of our Military and Vets, the Worst Inflation in 72 years, and a Terrible Economy, we will win New Jersey, and possibly by a lot,” he wrote.

“Jeff Van Drew will put his Talents on display for all to see. I thank him very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Congratulations to our friend and one of the strongest and most courageous Members of Congress, ⁦@Congressman_JVD⁩! Let’s win. “Trump picks Van Drew to head N.J. campaign” – New Jersey Globe https://t.co/QZJ67GJWfs — Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) December 8, 2023

Trump does have some ground to make up in the Garden State. According to Ballotpedia, in 2020 he lost to President Joe Biden 57.3 percent to 41.4 percent with the rest of the vote split among minor party candidates.

In 2016, Trump also polled 41.4 percent while Hillary Clinton was at 55.5 percent.

Newsweek noted that New Jersey has voted for a Democrat in the past six presidential elections.

But to Trump and his allies, the past is the past.

Currently, in 2023, Biden’s popularity in New Jersey is sagging. A new Stockton University Poll released in October showed Biden’s approval rating at 38 percent, according to the New Jersey Globe. The poll had a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

Van Drew is an ideal pick to snare crossover voters. He was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 2018, changed to a Republican in 2019, and was re-elected on the GOP line in 2020 and 2022, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Van Drew endorsed Trump last year, immediately following the 2022 elections.

Former President Donald Trump criticized former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, declaring him “not fit to run for president” in response to Christie’s robust showing in Wednesday’s Republican primary debate. See more: https://t.co/xLCsRjZUoi pic.twitter.com/k3ZOIvTIXu — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 9, 2023

Before taking on Biden, Trump needs to defeat former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in a GOP primary. The primary is not held until June 4, according to the Federal Election Commission, making it likely the GOP nominee will have been decided by then.

