Trump Falls from Forbes 400 List of Wealthiest Americans

Former President Donald Trump has been dropped from the Forbes Magazine list of the 400 richest Americans, a fact that seems to show that Donald Trump is one of the few U.S. politicians who did not make himself even more wealthy while serving as an elected official.

Forbes released its latest list on Tuesday noting that the cutoff to qualify for the list reached a record $2.9 billion in personal wealth.

Much in the top ranks of the “Forbes 400” list has not changed since last year.

Naturally, Tesla and X — formerly Twitter — chief Elon Musk ranked in the No. 1 spot with a whopping personal fortune of $251 billion, even though last year also saw him setting a Guinness World Record for losing more money than any human being in history by losing $182 billion since 2021.

The other top five richest include Amazon boss Jeff Bezos (with $161 billion), Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison ($158 billion), investor Warren Buffet ($121 billion), and now former Google chief Larry Page ($114 billion).

The first women to appear on the list come in at numbers 14 and 15 respectively; Walmart heiress Alice Walton ($66.5 billion) and Julia Koch ($59.8 billion) of the Koch Industries family.

But one prominent name is now no longer on this list of the nation’s richest: Donald Trump.

In a separate article, Forbes noted that Trump has dropped off the 400 list for the second time in three years, after his fortune fell to $2.6 billion, placing him under the magazine’s $2.9 billion cutoff.

Trump’s net worth is down $600 million from last year, Forbes added, likely due to his investment in his social media company, Truth Social, which has yet to become profitable.

In addition, since Trump’s main fortune is in real estate and office buildings, he has lost money there, too.

Trump dropped off the list in the 1990s after a series of bad investments, but rebuilt his empire and remained on the top 400 list for the ensuing 25 years until dropping off again in 2021, but regaining a spot on the list in 2022, according to the New York Post.

But today, Trump’s fortune is once again under attack, this time by a growing list of Democrat attacks disguised as “lawsuits” launched by biased, left-wing, prosecutors in a number of far-left locales, all aimed at destroying his fortune and putting him in jail for manufactured “crimes” against the state.

The news of falling from the Forbes list brought out a litany of supporters for the former president.

Author Chadwick Moore, for one, posted a message pointing out that the Trump family wealth was built from real businesses people can “visit it, touch it, meet the people who work there” as opposed to the Pelosis or Biden’s rackets that are just selling their name and influence without benefiting others.

What does the Trump family business actually do versus the Biden family business? (Or the Pelosi or Feinstein family business?) With Trump, you can visit it, touch it, meet the people who work there (and they all seem to love their job). It’s pretty straightforward. Can… pic.twitter.com/ysTRUWgrjl — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) October 3, 2023

Another X user noted that unlike Biden, Trump never took a salary as president.

He’s lost so much money. Never took a salary as President. Been attacked relentlessly. He was already a famous, beloved billionaire. He didn’t need to do this but he did and will keep fighting no matter the cost, apparently. — Watsername (@chronicparent) October 3, 2023

Another explained that Trump is losing his fortune while fighting for the country.

To fight for the country, Trump is losing his fortune as the state throws everything they have at him. In contrast, the corrupt politicians and state enrich themselves by fleecing the treasury of its citizens. Those on the left jump for joy at his demise and ultimately their… — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) October 4, 2023

And yet another blasted Trump’s attackers, saying that Trump’s fortune has dwindled while so many other politicians became sudden millionaires off a $135,000 a year government salary.

Hmmm… While his counterparts become hundred millionaires off their $125K/yr salaries huh? Interesting how that works when I was told DT was the bad guy. — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) October 4, 2023

These comments are right on. Trump took office and eschewed his salary, donating it all to various charities during his four years in office. Trump did not need the government’s small salary and not only did he take the unusual step of donating it away, he also did not materially enrich himself otherwise as the nation’s chief executive.

When so many other politicians enter office as members of the upper middle class — or even “the rich” — all too often they become multi-millionaires while it office. Unlike these people who many suspect used their offices for personal enrichment, Trump is actually losing money because of his service to the nation.

Falling off the Forbes 400 list may seem like a setback. But in reality, it is a badge of honor showing that he is still standing on his own two feet and not becoming even more wealthy on the backs of we, the people.

