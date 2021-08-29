A Trump family member who last year authored a book that had nothing good to say about her family told a media outlet she expects former President Donald Trump will run for the White House in 2024.

However, Mary Trump, the 75-year-old former president’s niece, said there will be no Trump political dynasty because Trump children are not up to the challenge.

Mary Trump has released a follow-up book this year about America’s political trauma, for which she is conducting promotional interviews.

“If you’d asked me if he’d run again in December, I would have said definitely not because he had just been humiliated and wouldn’t put himself in that position again,” she said, according to Business Insider. “But things have changed.”

Her new book, released this month, is titled “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal.” Her first book — “Too Much and Never Enough” — was released in July of 2020.

Mary Trump makes it clear she is not a fan of her uncle. She gets caustic when she talks about Trump’s insistence that there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election, his efforts to paint the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in the best possible light, and about the election integrity bills passed in the partisan aftermath of last year’s elections.

Mary Trump said her expectation of her uncle running again in three years is based on the “most troubling” sign of the “hundreds of voter suppression bills” going through state legislatures.

She said election integrity bills, which she opposes, could help her uncle win.

“If the Republicans in any given state can make it harder or impossible for certain kinds of people to vote, like people of color or college students, then Donald might realize that if he ran again, he couldn’t lose because the system would have been rigged to favor him,” Mary Trump said.

“He’s still spreading his ‘Big Lie,'” she told Business Insider, referring to the 2020 election, and she called comments about the incursion that Trump has made “the second big lie.”

In another interview, she said there is no one else who can touch her uncle.

“I don’t see anybody else at the top of the Republican Party who has the same kind of sway with other, with their voters, and it’s certainly not, certainly not my cousins,” Mary Trump said, according to The Hill.

Earlier this month, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer predicted his former boss would run for the White House in 2024.

“He’s in,” Spicer said during an interview with the Washington Examiner. “A couple of months ago I wasn’t sure of a new Trump bid. Now, there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

In her interview with Business Insider, Mary Trump had little good to say about anyone in the Trump clan.

“The only thing you can really say about Donald is that he does have a kind of charisma that appeals, apparently, to … people in this country,” she said. “There’s nobody else on the right who has that charisma, and certainly none of his children.”

Mary Trump’s frustration emerged when the subject turned to Ivanka Trump.

“I think she and her husband are more interested in staying away long enough in the hopes that people forget what horrible human beings they are, and then they have this fantasy that they’re going to be able to re-emerge into New York high society or something,” she said.

