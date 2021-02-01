Former White House adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, have been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize as a result of their work to form peace deals between multiple countries in the Middle East.

Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, led a diplomatic effort that resulted in historic agreements — known as the Abraham Accords — between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard law school, nominated Kushner and Berkowitz for the award, according to Reuters.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace,” he wrote in his nomination letter. “It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

Naturally, many liberals are incredibly offended that Kushner would be nominated for such an honor.

TRENDING: Donald Trump May Soon Be Kicked Out of the Home He Loves

Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. NORMALLY I WOULD NOT HAVE COMMENTED BUT ITS JUST THAT I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING AT HOW RIDICULOUS THIS IS…😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Mfaah0sqv6 — Daniel (@hullboydan) February 1, 2021

Jared Kushner should win the Nobel Peace Prize right after I win the Nobel Prize for Chemistry. Not kidding, my mint julep is that good. https://t.co/qlNsiDuVrT — Jim Bloom (@jamesabloom) February 1, 2021

Thinking about this whole Alan Dershowitz nominating Jared Kushner for a Nobel Peace Prize deal….just want to know when the “Quid Pro Quo” goes into effect & what is it. We all know there must be one…… — 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) February 1, 2021

Some suggested the famed attorney’s nomination was political. Dershowitz defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year and wrote an Op-Ed for The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 20 in which he said the effort to impeach Trump after he has left office is unconstitutional.

“Now that Donald Trump is a private citizen, the Senate should dismiss the article of impeachment against him for lack of jurisdiction,” he wrote.

Yet the Nobel Peace Prize has long been politically motivated. Then-President Barack Obama won the award in 2009 after less than eight months in office.

Should Kushner and Berkowitz receive the Nobel Peace Prize? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (131 Votes) 3% (4 Votes)

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Hands Out Food to Community Members at Faith-Based DC Dream Center

Another great indicator is that Black Lives Matter has been nominated for the award this year. A movement that caused massive destruction in many major cities across the country doesn’t really scream “peace” to me.

Even if Dershowitz were motivated by his relationship with the Trump administration, Kushner and Berkowitz certainly deserve the award much more than BLM.

There is a strong argument to be made that they earned the award on the merit of their accomplishments.

Even the liberal Reuters conceded that the deals the Trump administration brokered were historic.

“The deals were announced in a four-month span between mid-August and mid-December and were the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years as the region girds for a prolonged confrontation with Iran,” the report said.

Of course, BLM also set a record for being the “most significant” at something. Namely, the riots it spawned last year caused the most expensive insurance claims of any in U.S. history, according to Axios.

So, it’s up to the Nobel Committee to decide if it will recognize mass domestic destruction or actual peace agreements in the Middle East.

Hopefully, it will make the right decision.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.