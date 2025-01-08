Share
News
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Trump Files for 'Emergency' Supreme Court Intervention Ahead of Sentencing

 By Jack Davis  January 8, 2025 at 11:25am
Share

President-elect Donald Trump is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-minute bid to avoid being sentenced Friday in a New York City court.

Trump’s lawyers made their filing Wednesday; the court gave the Manhattan district Attorney’s Office until Thursday morning to respond, according to NBC.

“This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government,” the new filing said.

On Tuesday, New York state’s top appeals court rejected efforts to delay the sentencing.

Trump was convicted of multiple charges of altering business records in connection with payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s lawyers have made a two-pronged legal argument. First, they said, some of the evidence used at the trial touched on official actions Trump took as president.

That means, attorneys have argued, that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying a president cannot be tried for official actions kicks in.

Attorneys also argue that as president-elect Trump should have the same protection from prosecution as a sitting president.

Judge Juan Merchan had paused Trump’s sentencing in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling but has now set a date of Friday morning to dispose of the case.

Will the Supreme Court rule in Trump’s favor?

Merchan has said he will not sentence Trump to jail time or probation or impose a fine, according to the New York Post.

Trump cannot appeal his conviction until he is sentenced.

Trump’s legal team has said there is no precedent for the claim that Trump has immunity before he takes office.

“Do you have any support for the notion that presidential immunity extends to presidents elect?” New York Court of Appeals Judge Ellen Gesmer asked this week.

“There has never been a case like this, so no,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche said in reply.

Related:
Trump Gives Special Inauguration Honor to Two Men Injured in July Assassination Attempt

“President Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to correct the unjust actions by New York courts and stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” Trump representative Steven Cheung said, according to Fox News.

“The Supreme Court’s historic decision on immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed,” he said.

Cheung noted that the “American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts.”

“We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Gives Special Inauguration Honor to Two Men Injured in July Assassination Attempt
Can't Make This Stuff Up: LA Actually Sent Surplus Fire Fighting Equipment to Ukraine
LA Wildfire Death Toll Doubles Overnight, Medical Examiners 'Not Able to Respond to All Death Locations'
Kenneth Fire Area Being Considered Crime Scene; Arson Suspect Detained by Citizens Nearby
'Biden Brand' Exposed by New Book, Labels Joe as 'Central in His Family's Moneymaking Scheme'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation