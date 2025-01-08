Trump Files for 'Emergency' Supreme Court Intervention Ahead of Sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-minute bid to avoid being sentenced Friday in a New York City court.

Trump’s lawyers made their filing Wednesday; the court gave the Manhattan district Attorney’s Office until Thursday morning to respond, according to NBC.

“This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government,” the new filing said.

On Tuesday, New York state’s top appeals court rejected efforts to delay the sentencing.

Trump was convicted of multiple charges of altering business records in connection with payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s lawyers have made a two-pronged legal argument. First, they said, some of the evidence used at the trial touched on official actions Trump took as president.

That means, attorneys have argued, that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying a president cannot be tried for official actions kicks in.

Attorneys also argue that as president-elect Trump should have the same protection from prosecution as a sitting president.

Judge Juan Merchan had paused Trump’s sentencing in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling but has now set a date of Friday morning to dispose of the case.

Merchan has said he will not sentence Trump to jail time or probation or impose a fine, according to the New York Post.

Trump cannot appeal his conviction until he is sentenced.

Trump’s legal team has said there is no precedent for the claim that Trump has immunity before he takes office.

“Do you have any support for the notion that presidential immunity extends to presidents elect?” New York Court of Appeals Judge Ellen Gesmer asked this week.

“There has never been a case like this, so no,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche said in reply.

“President Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to correct the unjust actions by New York courts and stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” Trump representative Steven Cheung said, according to Fox News.

“The Supreme Court’s historic decision on immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed,” he said.

Cheung noted that the “American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts.”

“We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” he said.

