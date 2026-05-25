Trump Files Motion to Restart WH Ballroom Project After Second Assassination Attempt in a Month

President Donald Trump is again pushing back after another violent incident near the White House, arguing that the courts are now standing in the way of critical security upgrades on the property.

In a Truth Social post on Monday morning, Trump shared a six-page legal filing signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche asking a federal court to lift an injunction blocking construction on the White House East Wing ballroom and security project.

The filing came after a shooting outside the White House on Saturday night in which the attacker was killed by Secret Service agents.

The incident came just weeks after another armed man attempted to rush into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with apparent plans to kill Trump.

Those threats follow the two assassination attempts Trump survived during the 2024 campaign, including the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally where the president was shot in the ear and nearly killed.

Trump’s legal team argued that the latest shooting proves exactly why the White House project is necessary.

AAG Blanche has filed an urgent filing updating the court of the necessity for the White House Ballroom Project after a second assassination attempt on President Trump in less than a month. The court must immediately vacate their injunction and dismiss the lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/PDmWNRMjhx — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 25, 2026

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TRUMP: Posts DOJ filing signed by Todd Blanche in case 1:25-cv-04316-RJL pic.twitter.com/nnzs3AmUc6 — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) May 25, 2026

The project has been tied up in court after the National Trust for Historic Preservation sued to stop construction on the privately funded ballroom and East Wing expansion.

Obama-appointed Judge Richard Leon issued a preliminary injunction halting most construction, arguing that Trump needed congressional approval.

Trump’s team blasted the ruling in Monday’s filing.

The document argued that the facility is being built “for the physical safety and security of all Presidents, their families, staff, Foreign Dignitaries, and guests.”

The filing also described the project as a national security necessity.

According to the document, the facility would provide a “SAFE HAVEN” during attacks and major events.

The filing warned that White House events are currently held in temporary South Lawn tents that are “made of plastic or canvas” and have “virtually no ability to stop a bullet.”

The document also revealed several security features planned for the project.

Those include “a heavy steel, drone proof roof, missile resistant and drone proof columns, bullet, ballistic, and blast-proof glass,” along with military-grade systems and bomb shelters.

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