Trump Finally Reveals 'Inappropriate' Behavior That Got Epstein Banned from Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump revealed Monday what the “inappropriate” behavior the late Jeffry Epstein engaged in that got him kicked out of Mar-a-Lago.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein, because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help … He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place.

“By the way, I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there, supposedly 28 times,” he added. “And many other people that are very big people, and nobody ever talks about them.”

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down,” Trump said.

CBS News reported that Epstein’s 72-acre island, called Little Saint James, is located off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein allegedly sex trafficked underage girls there.

Trump: I Threw Jeffrey Epstein Out! “For years I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein because he did something that was inappropriate… He stole people that worked for me. He did it again and I threw him out of the place.”https://t.co/onXxGLbNuo pic.twitter.com/KABVBUGzgd — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 28, 2025

The Daily Mail reported that Virginia Guiffre was a 16-year-old spa attendant working at Mar-a-Lago when she met Ghislaine Maxwell. A jury convicted her in 2021 of child sex trafficking in connection with Epstein.

“Maxwell saw her reading a book about massage therapy and offered her a position as Epstein’s masseuse, Giuffre claimed,” according to the Daily Mail.

Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, took her own life in April.

A reporter asked Trump on Tuesday whether Guiffre was one of the employees that Epstein hired away from Mar-a-Lago.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her,” the president said.

🚨🇺🇸🇬🇧 NEW: President Trump when asked if Virginia Giuffre ever worked at his spa: “I think so. He [Epstein] stole her” Guiffre (pictured), who committed suicide in April 2025 aged 41, notably accused Prince Andrew of sexual assaulting her pic.twitter.com/KNubZ2W7en — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 29, 2025

CNBC reported in 2020 that Trump revoked Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership in the 2000s after he harassed a member’s 14-year-old daughter. Trump then ended his friendship with him.

Epstein’s banishment from Mar-a-Lago came months before he pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Epstein’s former attorney, David Schoen, responded to a June allegation that Trump was in the Epstein files by saying, “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died [in 2019]. He sought my advice for months before that.”

I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him! — David Schoen (@SchoenDavid) June 6, 2025

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

