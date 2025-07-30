Share
News
Reporters asked President Donald Trump about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to Scotland.
Reporters asked President Donald Trump about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during his visit to Scotland. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Finally Reveals 'Inappropriate' Behavior That Got Epstein Banned from Mar-a-Lago

 By Randy DeSoto  July 30, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

President Donald Trump revealed Monday what the “inappropriate” behavior the late Jeffry Epstein engaged in that got him kicked out of Mar-a-Lago.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein, because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help … He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place.

“By the way, I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there, supposedly 28 times,” he added. “And many other people that are very big people, and nobody ever talks about them.”

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down,” Trump said.

CBS News reported that Epstein’s 72-acre island, called Little Saint James, is located off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein allegedly sex trafficked underage girls there.

The Daily Mail reported that Virginia Guiffre was a 16-year-old spa attendant working at Mar-a-Lago when she met Ghislaine Maxwell. A jury convicted her in 2021 of child sex trafficking in connection with Epstein.

Do you think Trump had any idea Epstein was or was going to become a sexual predator?

“Maxwell saw her reading a book about massage therapy and offered her a position as Epstein’s masseuse, Giuffre claimed,” according to the Daily Mail.

Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, took her own life in April.

A reporter asked Trump on Tuesday whether Guiffre was one of the employees that Epstein hired away from Mar-a-Lago.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her,” the president said.

Related:
Trump Cites 'Very Bad Policies' as He Suggests He'll Send South Africa a Message with G20 Snub

CNBC reported in 2020 that Trump revoked Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership in the 2000s after he harassed a member’s 14-year-old daughter. Trump then ended his friendship with him.

Epstein’s banishment from Mar-a-Lago came months before he pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Epstein’s former attorney, David Schoen, responded to a June allegation that Trump was in the Epstein files by saying, “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died [in 2019]. He sought my advice for months before that.”

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America
Army Head Forces West Point to Rescind Hiring of Former Biden 'Disinformation' Chief With Anti-Trump History
Developing: Kamala Harris Makes Final Decision About What's Next for Her Political Career
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Quickly Tries to Politicize Manhattan Shooting with Sickening Comments
Trump Finally Reveals 'Inappropriate' Behavior That Got Epstein Banned from Mar-a-Lago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation